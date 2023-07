ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation in the month of June 2023 remained 29.4 percent as compared to 38 percent last month.

In a tweet on Monday, he said that Pakistan stock market added 2,334 points. The finance minister said that the value of the rupee against the dollar in the open market is 270 and 272.

