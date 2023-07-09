Rainy weather likely for two days: Met Office

KARACHI: The monsoon rainy weather prevailing over Sindh is expected to continue for another two days, the Met Office said on Saturday.

“Monsoon currents continue to penetrate in Sindh, east Balochistan and eastern parts of the country,” it said and forecast thunderstorm with intermittent rains and a few heavy falls for several districts.

It said that the monsoon system may trigger rains in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Sanghar, Dadu and Jamshoro Districts between the night of July 9 and morning of July 10.

With isolated heavy falls, the rainy weather is likely to grip Larkana, Kambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Districts and Karachi Division till Sunday.

