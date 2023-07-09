Two siblings drown in swimming pool

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Negligence of mother led to drowning of two siblings in a swimming pool near Taranda Muhammad Panah Sangla Mori area of Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday.

Police said that two young children including Aalia and her brother Mudasar jumped into the swimming pool and drowned into the deep water.

Mother of the deceased children accompanying them could do nothing to save them.

Bodies of the deceased children hailing from Rajanpur were later pulled out from the swimming pool and handed over to parents.