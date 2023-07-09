BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.61%)
DFML 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
DGKC 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.63%)
FABL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 77.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.24%)
PPL 66.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.02%)
PRL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.73%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.14%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.03%)
TPLP 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
TRG 106.43 Increased By ▲ 6.69 (6.71%)
UNITY 19.12 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.99%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By 10.3 (0.23%)
BR30 15,625 Increased By 61 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 28.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,804 Increased By 30 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab has only one landfill site: EPD report: MSW management cos in only seven districts

Zahid Baig Published 09 Jul, 2023 02:55am

LAHORE: The Punjab generates approximately 47,300 tons of solid waste daily but unfortunately municipal solid waste (MSW) management companies are operating in only seven districts of Punjab.

These districts included Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Sialkot while there is only a single environmentally approved landfill site in Punjab, based in Lakhodair area, District Lahore. In rest of the districts, the collected municipal waste is dumped at open sites without proper landfill.

It has been claimed in a “Punjab state of the environment report 2022”, recently launched by the Environment Protection Department (EPD). Lahore contributes most in waste generation of Punjab (29%) followed by Rawalpindi (10%), Multan, Kasur and Faisalabad (9% each), Gujranwala (6%), Sheikhupura (5%) and Sialkot (3%). Whereas, the rest of the 28 districts produce 21% of Punjab’s waste, the report added.

Inadequate solid waste management and disposal system prevailing in the province pose significant environmental and health risks arising from release of harmful pollutants during waste burning, seepage of leachate into the soil and underground water and vectors breeding at the unmanaged dump sites in addition to the odour and other aesthetic issues.

Leachate from open MSW dumpsites had Cadmium, Ammonia, Arsenic, Zinc, COD, BOD, TDS and TSS values higher than the PEQS for municipal and liquid industrial wastewater indicating it as a source for soil and underground water contamination. This necessitates the need for on-site leachate collection and treatment system in all the landfill/ dumpsites in Punjab.

Hospitals with more than 20 beds generate about 2.8 tons of infectious waste per day while the incineration capacity is lower than the collection rate. District Kasur has both highest collection rate (27%) and the largest incineration capacity (30.2%) followed by Lahore, Faisalabad, Khanewal, Attock, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Multan and Sahiwal.

Strengthening monitoring and control frameworks, developing comprehensive legal framework and guidelines for wastewater and municipal solid waste management, identifying and implementing latest treatment technologies, improving collection efficiency, segregation of garbage at source, formalizing recycling and promoting the 5Rs are some of the management interventions suggested for sustainable wastewater and MSW management, the report further said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

EPD solid waste MSW management

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab has only one landfill site: EPD report: MSW management cos in only seven districts

Economic revival: Dar shares action plan with business leaders

IMF had ‘some concerns’ about previous govt, says PPP leader

Salaried class launches drive against tax hike

Gas allocation policy: Industry seeks govt help to address ‘violation’

Jeddah-based ITFC signs deal to fund $1.4bn of Bangladesh oil imports

Curtailment in high wind season: Minister seeks report on UEPW accusations

22 killed in air strike on Sudan’s Omdurman

Pension received from abroad: FTO directs FBR to clarify taxation procedure

Collaboration in tourism, infrastructure: Pakistan, Switzerland agree to use G2G and B2B channels

Iran police station attack leaves two officers, four gunmen dead

Read more stories