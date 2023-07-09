ANF recovers 58.8 kg of drugs in eight operations

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in their ongoing operations against drug smugglers managed to recover over 58.8 kg drugs and arrested eight accused including two foreigners, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that in an operation near M-1 Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad, 3.6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a female drug smuggler resident of Peshawar.

In another operation conducted near PSO Pump Islamabad in G-13, over 700 grams of cocaine was recovered from the possession of an accused.

In the third operation, 50 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of two accused netted in a private housing society in Rawalpindi. The accused residents of Peshawar and Rawalpindi were involved in supplying drugs to the students.

In the fourth operation, a huge quantity of drugs was recovered from two vehicles intercepted near Airport Road Quetta. 20 kg Ice drug was concealed indoors in the vehicles. The accused were trying to smuggle drugs by affixing official number plates on the vehicles. Four accused including two foreigners were arrested during the operation.

An attempt to smuggle 20 kg of hashish through a motorcycle on Sabzal Road Quetta was also foiled while an accused resident of Qilla Abdullah was sent behind the bars.

Over 14.5 kg hashish concealed in plastic bags was recovered in two operations conducted in Jarobi Zakha Khel area of Khyber.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.