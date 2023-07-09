BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.61%)
DFML 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
DGKC 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.63%)
FABL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 77.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.24%)
PPL 66.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.02%)
PRL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.73%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.14%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.03%)
TPLP 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
TRG 106.43 Increased By ▲ 6.69 (6.71%)
UNITY 19.12 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.99%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By 10.3 (0.23%)
BR30 15,625 Increased By 61 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 28.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,804 Increased By 30 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ANF recovers 58.8 kg of drugs in eight operations

APP Published 09 Jul, 2023 02:55am

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in their ongoing operations against drug smugglers managed to recover over 58.8 kg drugs and arrested eight accused including two foreigners, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that in an operation near M-1 Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad, 3.6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a female drug smuggler resident of Peshawar.

In another operation conducted near PSO Pump Islamabad in G-13, over 700 grams of cocaine was recovered from the possession of an accused.

In the third operation, 50 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of two accused netted in a private housing society in Rawalpindi. The accused residents of Peshawar and Rawalpindi were involved in supplying drugs to the students.

In the fourth operation, a huge quantity of drugs was recovered from two vehicles intercepted near Airport Road Quetta. 20 kg Ice drug was concealed indoors in the vehicles. The accused were trying to smuggle drugs by affixing official number plates on the vehicles. Four accused including two foreigners were arrested during the operation.

An attempt to smuggle 20 kg of hashish through a motorcycle on Sabzal Road Quetta was also foiled while an accused resident of Qilla Abdullah was sent behind the bars.

Over 14.5 kg hashish concealed in plastic bags was recovered in two operations conducted in Jarobi Zakha Khel area of Khyber.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

ANF drugs

Comments

1000 characters

ANF recovers 58.8 kg of drugs in eight operations

Economic revival: Dar shares action plan with business leaders

IMF had ‘some concerns’ about previous govt, says PPP leader

Salaried class launches drive against tax hike

Gas allocation policy: Industry seeks govt help to address ‘violation’

Jeddah-based ITFC signs deal to fund $1.4bn of Bangladesh oil imports

Curtailment in high wind season: Minister seeks report on UEPW accusations

22 killed in air strike on Sudan’s Omdurman

Pension received from abroad: FTO directs FBR to clarify taxation procedure

Collaboration in tourism, infrastructure: Pakistan, Switzerland agree to use G2G and B2B channels

Iran police station attack leaves two officers, four gunmen dead

Read more stories