Swiss FM due this week

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister for Switzerland Ignazio Cassis is likely to visit Islamabad this week aimed at exploring prospects of deepening bilateral existing cooperation, as well as exploring avenues of expanding cooperation in new areas, well informed sources in Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Business Recorder.

The concerned Ministries, sources said, have shared briefs and talking points on existing collaboration and potential areas of future cooperation, status of signed agreement (if any), status of pending agreements (if any), and proposals/ suggestions to be raised during the meeting.

The two sides are expected to discuss the broad range of Pakistan-Switzerland relations including bilateral trade, investment, development assistance, and cooperation in the education sector. Views would also be exchanged on international issues of mutual interest.

The sources said, both sides will express their satisfaction at the current state of bilateral cooperation and reiterated their desire to further expand and diversify their mutually beneficially relations.

