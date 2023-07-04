Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Swiss FM due this week

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 04 Jul, 2023 05:07am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister for Switzerland Ignazio Cassis is likely to visit Islamabad this week aimed at exploring prospects of deepening bilateral existing cooperation, as well as exploring avenues of expanding cooperation in new areas, well informed sources in Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Business Recorder.

The concerned Ministries, sources said, have shared briefs and talking points on existing collaboration and potential areas of future cooperation, status of signed agreement (if any), status of pending agreements (if any), and proposals/ suggestions to be raised during the meeting.

The two sides are expected to discuss the broad range of Pakistan-Switzerland relations including bilateral trade, investment, development assistance, and cooperation in the education sector. Views would also be exchanged on international issues of mutual interest.

The sources said, both sides will express their satisfaction at the current state of bilateral cooperation and reiterated their desire to further expand and diversify their mutually beneficially relations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Switzerland Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan and Switzerland Ignazio Cassis Foreign Minister for Switzerland

Comments

1000 characters

Swiss FM due this week

Risks undermining MTDS targets identified

IMF deal to support macroeconomic stability: Moody’s

Dar appreciates role of Chinese FIs

Rs4bn TSG to be given: Govt to help PIAC secure Rs13bn commercial loans

Development: NEC approves ‘megabudget’

Cabinet briefed about salient features of IMF deal

Nepra Act: Govt readies amendments to catapult its ‘own man’ to top slot

Value of Rs5m or more: 3pc advance tax to be collected on registration of EVs

100MW solar project: AEDB approves issuance of TLoS to Zorlu

New agreement with KE: Centre urged to consult Sindh

Read more stories