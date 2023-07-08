BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.61%)
DFML 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
DGKC 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.63%)
FABL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 77.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.24%)
PPL 66.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.02%)
PRL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.73%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.14%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.03%)
TPLP 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
TRG 106.43 Increased By ▲ 6.69 (6.71%)
UNITY 19.12 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.99%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By 10.3 (0.23%)
BR30 15,625 Increased By 61 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 28.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,804 Increased By 30 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Yellen swaps stories of being ‘the only woman in the room’ with Chinese economists

Reuters Published 08 Jul, 2023 10:38am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BEIJING: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, a trailblazer in the field of economics, met with six female economists in Beijing on Saturday, an effort to spotlight gender diversity following meetings with China’s largely male government leaders.

Yellen, the first woman to head the U.S. Treasury, has made women’s contributions and importance to economies a focal point of her tenure, often meeting with women economists and entrepreneurs during her travels, and hailing the benefits of boosting women’s participation in the workforce and leadership.

A senior Treasury official said the lunch with the Chinese economists would give Yellen, who was also the first woman to head the U.S. Federal Reserve, a chance to “interact with a number of people kind of outside the normal policy structure.” Treasury did not name the women participating.

Yellen, 76, said she had seen China’s adoption of market-based economic policies transform the country and lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty since she began her career in the 1970s.

“It is my hope for the benefit of both China and the United States, as well as for the broader global economy, that those policies are carried out moving forward,” Yellen said, echoing comments on Friday to Chinese Premier Li Qiang, in which she urged China to shift to more market-based reforms.

Yellen told the women - one of whom described herself as a feminist economist - she was curious to learn more about their backgrounds and research.

Yellen criticizes China’s ‘punitive’ actions against US companies, urges market reforms

“I’m sure we share similar stories and experiences about what a career in economics is like, and the challenges you can face,” Yellen said. “I see it all the time when I’m almost the only woman in the room, and I’m sure many of you have that same experience at decision-making tables.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s decade as the ruling Communist Party’s general secretary has seen the number of women in politics and top government roles decline and gender gaps in the workforce widen, with the government emphasizing more traditional roles for women.

A June report by the United Nations urged China to adopt statutory quotas and a gender parity system to boost women’s representation in government.

The U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women found that women comprise just over 26% of deputies to China’s 14th National People’s Congress and since October have had no representation in the 24-member Politburo of the Communist Party, a first in 20 years.

China’s top female politician is Shen Yiqin, appointed in March as one of five state councillors. She ranks higher than a minister and oversees social welfare, veteran affairs and sports.

Yellen, by contrast, is one of 13 women in President Joe Biden’s 25-member Cabinet, the most gender-diverse in U.S. history.

One-quarter of the U.S. Senate and 28.7% of the House of Representatives seats are held by women, according to Rutgers University’s Center for Women in Politics.

China also lags in terms of women’s representation in the top echelons of industry, a recent study showed.

Bain & Co and leadership advisory firm Spencer Stuart reported in March that women account for only 19% of top business executives, compared to an average of 25% in leading countries.

China USA Janet Yellen US India relation

Comments

1000 characters

Yellen swaps stories of being ‘the only woman in the room’ with Chinese economists

Key objectives under new programme: To govt’s chagrin, IMF team calls on PTI chairman

Productivity, export and debt: SBP asks govt to exercise greater prudence

Social Protection Accounts launched: PM reaffirms commitment to further expand BISP

Nation observes ‘Quran Sanctity Day’

PM urges OIC for strategy against Islamophobia

Spare parts for TPS-14 rehabilitation: GE warns TPS Guddu management against LC opening delay

Hague court rejects India’s objections over water treaty arbitration

GP Fund: MoF notifies rate of markup

63 people die in rain-related incidents since Jun 26: NDMA

FBR issues tax expenditure report-2023: More exemptions, concessions given during 2021-22

Read more stories