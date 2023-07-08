BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.61%)
DFML 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
DGKC 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.63%)
FABL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 77.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.24%)
PPL 66.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.02%)
PRL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.73%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.14%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.03%)
TPLP 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
TRG 106.43 Increased By ▲ 6.69 (6.71%)
UNITY 19.12 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.99%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By 10.3 (0.23%)
BR30 15,625 Increased By 61 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 28.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,804 Increased By 30 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Social Protection Accounts launched: PM reaffirms commitment to further expand BISP

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 08 Jul, 2023 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed his commitment to further expand the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) – a social safety net programme – to improve the lives of vulnerable families and individuals experiencing poverty and destitution.

The prime minister, who was addressing a ceremony in connection with the launching of Social Protection Accounts under the BISP, said that the programme has been improved and expanded within a span of one year.

He said that the programme could go a long way in improving the lives of the poor and alleviating poverty in the country as it is a valuable welfare project.

Payments under BISP to begin today: minister

Sharif also thanked the friendly countries who extended financial assistance to Pakistan during the recent difficult times, adding the country will stand on its feet by generating its own resources.

Shazia Marri, the BISP chairwoman, said that the coalition government made a significant increase of 72 percent in the BISP budget and allocated Rs404.2 billion this year against Rs235 billion in 2022.

Each deserving family, she claimed, is being provided with quarterly assistance of Rs8,750 under the BISP. Highlighting the Benazir Scholarship for undergraduate programmes, she said that over 92,000 scholarships are being given to deserving and talented students this year.

Regarding Benazir Nashonuma Programme, she said that it aims to address the issue of stunted growth and malnutrition among children and infants.

She said that 488 facilitation centres have been established across the country in this regard and over 700,000 mothers and children are benefiting from this programme.

Marri said that the transgender community has also formally been included in the BISP for the first time, adding transgender persons belonged to a poor segment of society and were facing economic and societal challenges in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif poverty BISP PM Shehbaz Sharif Benazir Nashonuma Programme Social Protection Accounts

Comments

1000 characters

Social Protection Accounts launched: PM reaffirms commitment to further expand BISP

Key objectives under new programme: To govt’s chagrin, IMF team calls on PTI chairman

Productivity, export and debt: SBP asks govt to exercise greater prudence

Nation observes ‘Quran Sanctity Day’

PM urges OIC for strategy against Islamophobia

Spare parts for TPS-14 rehabilitation: GE warns TPS Guddu management against LC opening delay

Hague court rejects India’s objections over water treaty arbitration

GP Fund: MoF notifies rate of markup

63 people die in rain-related incidents since Jun 26: NDMA

FBR issues tax expenditure report-2023: More exemptions, concessions given during 2021-22

Read more stories