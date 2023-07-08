Social Protection Accounts launched: PM reaffirms commitment to further expand BISP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed his commitment to further expand the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) – a social safety net programme – to improve the lives of vulnerable families and individuals experiencing poverty and destitution.

The prime minister, who was addressing a ceremony in connection with the launching of Social Protection Accounts under the BISP, said that the programme has been improved and expanded within a span of one year.

He said that the programme could go a long way in improving the lives of the poor and alleviating poverty in the country as it is a valuable welfare project.

Sharif also thanked the friendly countries who extended financial assistance to Pakistan during the recent difficult times, adding the country will stand on its feet by generating its own resources.

Shazia Marri, the BISP chairwoman, said that the coalition government made a significant increase of 72 percent in the BISP budget and allocated Rs404.2 billion this year against Rs235 billion in 2022.

Each deserving family, she claimed, is being provided with quarterly assistance of Rs8,750 under the BISP. Highlighting the Benazir Scholarship for undergraduate programmes, she said that over 92,000 scholarships are being given to deserving and talented students this year.

Regarding Benazir Nashonuma Programme, she said that it aims to address the issue of stunted growth and malnutrition among children and infants.

She said that 488 facilitation centres have been established across the country in this regard and over 700,000 mothers and children are benefiting from this programme.

Marri said that the transgender community has also formally been included in the BISP for the first time, adding transgender persons belonged to a poor segment of society and were facing economic and societal challenges in the country.

