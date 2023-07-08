BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.61%)
DFML 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
DGKC 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.63%)
FABL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 77.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.24%)
PPL 66.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.02%)
PRL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.73%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.14%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.03%)
TPLP 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
TRG 106.43 Increased By ▲ 6.69 (6.71%)
UNITY 19.12 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.99%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By 10.3 (0.23%)
BR30 15,625 Increased By 61 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 28.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,804 Increased By 30 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India court refuses stay on Rahul Gandhi defamation conviction

AFP Published 08 Jul, 2023 06:20am

AHMEDABAD, (India): Top Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s efforts to overturn his expulsion from parliament were again blocked Friday when a court refused to stay his jail sentence for defamation.

Gandhi was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for comments he made in 2019, which a court ruled were insulting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and those sharing his surname.

Modi’s government is widely accused of using the defamation law to silence critics.

The case in the premier’s home state of Gujarat is one of several lodged in recent years against Gandhi, who is Modi’s chief opponent and the foremost member of the opposition Congress party.

A judge of the Gujarat High Court said the original verdict was “just and legal” and refused to put a stay on Gandhi’s conviction. “It is now the need of the hour to have purity in politics. A representative of people should be a man of clear character,” the judge said Friday. Gandhi had already been denied a stay by a lower Gujarat court in April, a month after his original conviction and subsequent expulsion from parliament.

The sentence as it stands leaves Gandhi ineligible to stand in next year’s election, prompting condemnation from supporters.

“No force can silence him, the truth will triumph and justice will ultimately prevail,” opposition lawmaker K.C. Venugopal wrote on Twitter after the verdict.

Critics highlight that the defamation conviction came after Gandhi repeatedly raised the issue of Modi’s relationship with business tycoon Gautam Adani, both inside and outside parliament.

The two men — both Gujaratis — have been close associates for decades, but Adani’s business empire was subject to renewed scrutiny this year after a US

Gandhi, currently on bail, will appeal the decision at the Supreme Court in New Delhi, Congress party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters.

“We have no doubt that this intersection of arrogance and infallibility shown by this government of the day and ruling party of the day will be dealt with properly in the Supreme Court,” Singhvi said. Gandhi is the leading face of the Congress party, once the dominant force in Indian politics but now a shadow of its former self.

He is the scion of India’s premier political dynasty and the son, grandson and great-grandson of former prime ministers, beginning with independence leader Jawaharlal Nehru.

His conviction stemmed from a remark made during the 2019 election campaign in which Gandhi had asked why “all thieves have Modi as (their) common surname”.

Modi Rahul Gandhi Indian PM Narendra Modi Congress party India court Indian parliament Indian opposition leader

Comments

1000 characters

India court refuses stay on Rahul Gandhi defamation conviction

Key objectives under new programme: To govt’s chagrin, IMF team calls on PTI chairman

Productivity, export and debt: SBP asks govt to exercise greater prudence

Social Protection Accounts launched: PM reaffirms commitment to further expand BISP

Nation observes ‘Quran Sanctity Day’

PM urges OIC for strategy against Islamophobia

Spare parts for TPS-14 rehabilitation: GE warns TPS Guddu management against LC opening delay

Hague court rejects India’s objections over water treaty arbitration

GP Fund: MoF notifies rate of markup

63 people die in rain-related incidents since Jun 26: NDMA

FBR issues tax expenditure report-2023: More exemptions, concessions given during 2021-22

Read more stories