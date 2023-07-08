Desecration of Holy Quran: JI marks ‘Black Day’

KARACHI: With over 500 protest demonstrations across the city against desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi marked a ‘Black Day’ on Friday.

A large number of people participated in the protest demonstrations organized outside mosques and other spots in the city after Friday’s prayers to abhor the Sweden’s hatred against Islam and growing Islamophobia in Europe.

“Hurting the religious sentiments of over one billion Muslims across the globe and sowing unrest among them will drive the world to nowhere,” the JI leaders said.

