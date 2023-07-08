EIGHTEEN holds handover ceremony of first villa

ISLAMABAD: EIGHTEEN, a modern, luxurious sustainable residential project, developed by Ora Developers in partnership with Saif Group and Kohistan Builders has now commenced the handover process for homeowners who purchased villas in the project.

On Friday, a colorful handover ceremony of the first villa at EIGHTEEN was held in the presence of the chief executive officer, chief commercial officer, chief community officer and inaugural client. The handover process for all the villas of this Cluster, Dandelion, will be completed by June 2024.

With gorgeous designs, spacious layouts, excellent amenities and sustainable technology, properties in EIGHTEEN offer the best of both worlds – an attractive and future-proof investment that also offers an eco-friendly way of living and a high-quality of life.

Tarek Hamdy, Chief Executive Officer EIGHTEEN said: “It gives me great pleasure to welcome the first resident of EIGHTEEN, who believed in our dream from the beginning and today is witnessing the first step in turning this development from just a dream to a beautiful reality.”

The success of the project has been driven by the deep understanding of EIGHTEEN management with Pakistan’s real estate market to offer desirable properties with excellent amenities for an attractive future, as well as a shift in appetite towards eco-conscious customers.

EIGHTEEN located on the focal point for the twin cities with an extensive footprint, the mixed-residential development spans over a total of 2.7 million square yards, which is themed around an 18-hole championship golf course with ample green spaces and beautiful panoramic views.

