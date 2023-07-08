BAFL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
BIPL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
DFML 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.17%)
FABL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.42%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.87%)
HBL 79.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
HUBC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
MLCF 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
OGDC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.92%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.5%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PIOC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.35%)
PPL 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
PRL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.92%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4%)
SNGP 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
SSGC 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.03%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.17%)
TRG 107.04 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (7.32%)
UNITY 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (7.26%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By 10.3 (0.23%)
BR30 15,625 Increased By 61 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 28.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,804 Increased By 30 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FBR directed to transfer ST, FED jurisdiction of all cases from AEOI Zones to original jurisdiction

Sohail Sarfraz Published 08 Jul, 2023 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to immediately transfer sales tax and federal excise duty (FED) jurisdiction of all cases lying in Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) Zones back to its original jurisdiction all over Pakistan.

This important directive has been issued by the FTO to the FBR, here on Friday.

In its order, the FTO office has expressed serious concern over the pending proceedings of assessment, audit, show cause notices and appeals etc in large number of cases lying in AEOI Zones.

According to the FTO order, Board’s vide jurisdiction order dated 28.02.2019 transferred sales tax and FED jurisdiction of all cases lying in AEOI Zone back to its original jurisdiction all over Pakistan. But FBR IT software has not been able to incorporate this change of separate jurisdiction of sales tax and FED even after lapse of more than four years.

As a result, a substantial number of cases pending proceedings of assessment /audit/ show cause notices/ appeals etc in sales tax against which separate jurisdiction of sales tax and FED was allotted to its original jurisdiction but still lying in AEOI Zones in FBR web portal got barred due to limitation of time prescribed under Sales Tax Act 1990 and FED Act 2005 causing huge loss of revenue.

This is a clear case of neglect, inattention, delay, incompetence, inefficiency and ineptitude, in the administration or discharge of duties and responsibilities causing huge loss of revenue on the part of the FBR IT wing and PRAL, the FTO said.

The non-transfer of jurisdiction of the complainant over sales tax from AEOI Zone LTO Karachi to RTO-1 Karachi through FBR web portal despite Board’s jurisdiction order dated 28.02.2019 tantamounts to maladministration in terms of Section 2(3)(ii) of FTC Ordinance.

The FTO has recommended the FBR that the Member (IT) and the Chief PRAL to make necessary changes in IT software to implement the jurisdiction order dated 28.02.2019 for separate jurisdiction of sales tax and FED as per policy of the Board.

The secretary (Jurisdiction) directed to transfer the jurisdiction of the complainant over sales tax from AEOI Zone LTO Karachi to RTO-1 Karachi.

The Member (Admn) in coordination with Member (IT) and Member (Ops) to initiate fact finding inquiry for delay to implement the jurisdiction order for separate jurisdiction of Sales Tax and FED pending for over four years causing huge loss of revenue and report compliance within 45 days, the FTO order added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sales Tax Fed FTO AEOI

Comments

1000 characters

FBR directed to transfer ST, FED jurisdiction of all cases from AEOI Zones to original jurisdiction

Key objectives under new programme: To govt’s chagrin, IMF team calls on PTI chairman

Productivity, export and debt: SBP asks govt to exercise greater prudence

Social Protection Accounts launched: PM reaffirms commitment to further expand BISP

Nation observes ‘Quran Sanctity Day’

PM urges OIC for strategy against Islamophobia

Spare parts for TPS-14 rehabilitation: GE warns TPS Guddu management against LC opening delay

Hague court rejects India’s objections over water treaty arbitration

GP Fund: MoF notifies rate of markup

63 people die in rain-related incidents since Jun 26: NDMA

FBR issues tax expenditure report-2023: More exemptions, concessions given during 2021-22

Read more stories