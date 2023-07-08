Zaka offers former skipper Hafeez to join his team

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf has offered the former skipper Mohammad Hafeez to work together for the betterment of cricket and cricketers.

Sources claimed that Hafeez had been offered the role of advisor, chief selector or the director National Cricket Academy by the new PCB chairman. Hafeez has sought time to take a final decision, the sources added.

Mohammad Hafeez has confirmed that he had received the offer. “Zaka Ashraf is respectable person and ready to take cricket in the right direction in the true sense, but he is not at all eager to get a job in the board,” the sources added.

It may be added that Zaka Ashraf in his first meeting with board members said that his prime focus will be on the improvement of cricket and cricketers. He also emphasized on bringing transparency in the affairs of the PCB.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023