Pakistan

SCBA passes resolution condemning desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

NNI Published 08 Jul, 2023 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Friday passed a resolution against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, strongly condemning the incident.

"The SCBA expresses deep concern over the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden in strongest possible terms. The Holy Quran holds immense significance to millions of Muslims around the world as a source of spiritual guidance, moral teachings, and divine revelation. Its desecration not only causes anguish and pain to Muslims but also is a gross violation of the principles of respect, tolerance and freedom of religion that form the bedrock of any democratic society," it stated.

The resolution stated that unfortunately, despite a number of similar incidents in past, international community has utterly failed to take coercive measures to reduce the menace of Islamophobia.

"It is the duty of the international community to take cognizance of such incidents and to put an end to such actions of religious intolerance."

The resolution urged the Swedish government to take necessary measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future and to ensure the safety and security of all religious communities.

Comments

SCBA passes resolution condemning desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

