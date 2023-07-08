PDWP approves two development schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved two development schemes worth over Rs 3.551 billion of the local government and regional planning sector.

The approval was accorded in the first meeting of PDWP for the financial year 2022-23 with Chairman P&D Board Ali Sarfraz Hussain in the chair. Secretary P&D Board Sohail Anwar, all members of the P&D Board, secretaries of the departments concerned and other senior representatives of the provincial departments attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included master plan/land use & zoning plans for local governments in Punjab (revised) at the cost of Rs 999.142 million. While the second scheme is entitled institutional strengthening of P&D Board and capacity building of the public sector employees (revised) at the cost of Rs 2552.252 million.

