BAFL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
BIPL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
DFML 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.17%)
FABL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.42%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.87%)
HBL 79.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
HUBC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
MLCF 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
OGDC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.92%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.5%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PIOC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.35%)
PPL 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
PRL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.92%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4%)
SNGP 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
SSGC 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.03%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.17%)
TRG 107.04 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (7.32%)
UNITY 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (7.26%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By 10.3 (0.23%)
BR30 15,625 Increased By 61 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 28.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,804 Increased By 30 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Drone carrying 6kgs of heroin crashes in Lahore

  • Police says drone’s size was larger than usual
BR Web Desk Published July 7, 2023 Updated July 7, 2023 05:38pm

A drone carrying drugs crashed on Friday in the Halloki area of Lahore’s Kahna town on Friday, Aaj News reported.

The drone, carrying 6kgs of heroin, crashed near Balloki Kahna in Rasoolpura. Police said that the drone’s size was larger than usual. It crashed into the fields of a landlord identified as Rozdar.

View on Threads

Police said that it took the drone and the drugs, worth millions of rupees, into its custody.

1,652 drug smugglers arrested by ANF in 12 months

As per the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), it managed to net 1652 drug smugglers during the last 12 months across the country, and registered 1678 cases against those accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF recovered over 157.551 metric tons drugs during the period.

ANF seized over 4379.103 kg of meth, 207.561 kg of amphetamine, 492.094 kg of intoxicated tablets, 32312.061 litres of various types of prohibited chemicals, he said.

The spokesperson further informed that additionally, 61781.257 kg of hashish, 43197.508 kg of opium, 9316.695 kg of heroin, 5459.8 kg of morphine, 11.249 kg of cocaine and 3374.103 kg of other drugs were also seized during the period.

Pakistan Lahore drugs drone

Comments

1000 characters
Faizan Saleem Jul 07, 2023 04:58pm
Pakistanis are very effective in adopting technology for all the wrong reasons!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Johnny Walker Jul 07, 2023 05:10pm
Broken drone has been arrested. Heroin reclaimed by owner's (police). The question is where was the drone headed?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Drone carrying 6kgs of heroin crashes in Lahore

At least 50 dead in Pakistan monsoon floods

Rupee sees marginal decline, settles at 277.9 against US dollar

IMF programme to ‘reform and restructure’ Pakistan’s economy: PM Shehbaz

World Bank approves $46mn financing for KPK’s healthcare sector

Pak Suzuki extends automobile, motorcycle plant shutdown till July 19

Justice Mussarat Hilali takes oath as Supreme Court judge

ECP issues cyber security alert after ransomware attack targets employees

‘Youm-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran’: PM Shehbaz calls on country to protest against desecration

Musk threatens lawsuit as Twitter rival Threads takes off

Read more stories