Drone carrying 6kgs of heroin crashes in Lahore

A drone carrying drugs crashed on Friday in the Halloki area of Lahore’s Kahna town on Friday, Aaj News reported.

The drone, carrying 6kgs of heroin, crashed near Balloki Kahna in Rasoolpura. Police said that the drone’s size was larger than usual. It crashed into the fields of a landlord identified as Rozdar.

Police said that it took the drone and the drugs, worth millions of rupees, into its custody.

1,652 drug smugglers arrested by ANF in 12 months

As per the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), it managed to net 1652 drug smugglers during the last 12 months across the country, and registered 1678 cases against those accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF recovered over 157.551 metric tons drugs during the period.

ANF seized over 4379.103 kg of meth, 207.561 kg of amphetamine, 492.094 kg of intoxicated tablets, 32312.061 litres of various types of prohibited chemicals, he said.

The spokesperson further informed that additionally, 61781.257 kg of hashish, 43197.508 kg of opium, 9316.695 kg of heroin, 5459.8 kg of morphine, 11.249 kg of cocaine and 3374.103 kg of other drugs were also seized during the period.