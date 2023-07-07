BAFL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
Japan’s Nikkei slumps for fourth straight session on Fed tightening concerns

Reuters Published 07 Jul, 2023 12:08pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Friday for a fourth consecutive day, tracking overnight declines in US stocks after strong labour market data fuelled speculation the Federal Reserve will become more aggressive in fighting inflation.

The Nikkei ended the day down 1.17% at 32,388.42, after accelerating declines in the final half hour of trade.

Every Nikkei sector fell, led by an almost 2% slide for real estate. Energy was the smallest laggard, down 0.77%.

Of the index’s 225 components, 180 fell, 42 rose and three were flat.

Nikkei ends at over 1-week low; Socionext weighs after top shareholders exit

The broader Topix sagged 0.97% to 2,254.90.

The Nikkei has fallen 2.41% this week, after closing at a 33-year high on Monday. Since mid-March, it has rallied nearly 27%.

“After the rally of the past three months, I think many investors are selling to take profits,” said Kenji Abe, a strategist at Daiwa Securities.

“The market seems to have some concerns about the US economy, but I’m optimistic for a soft landing,” he added.

Abe predicted the Nikkei could fall to 31,500 this summer, but then resume its climb to reach 35,000 by year-end.

Drugmaker Eisai was the biggest percentage decliner, dropping 4.67%, despite news that its Leqembi Alzheimer’s treatment won a coveted standard approval nod from the US Food and Drug Administration.

While the approval was widely expected, what was unexpected was an updated label containing more stringent warnings about the risk of bleeding in the brain for some patients, Jefferies analysts wrote in a report.

“We expect sales growth to be slow and therefore rate Eisai a Hold,” they said.

Other notable losers included appliance makers Sharp and Panasonic, which dropped 3.1% and 2.8%, respectively.

At the other end, regional lenders China Bank and Fukuoka Financial Group rose 2.1% and 1.3% each.

Financials as a sector, though, ended down by 0.87%, after outperforming in the morning session and entering the midday recess flat.

