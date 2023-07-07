China plans to introduce fastest bullet train soon

KARACHI: China, with the largest high-speed rail network in the world, has planned to introduce its fastest bullet train having standard operating speed of 450kms/hour soon.

The latest version of the high speed rail would be more attractive for passengers to travel on long routes across China with latest facilities.

Currently, the bullet trains run at a speed of 200kms to 350kms/hour. As many as 2,800 pairs of these bullet trains of G, D and C categories are running daily connecting over 550 cities across China and covering 33 of the China’s 34 provinces.

With the introduction of these high-speed trains network across China, the intercity travel has been transformed and the dominance of airlines has been broken on the busiest routes as most of the passengers prefer to travel by these bullet trains. Millions of passengers travel by these high-speed trains across China.

The 8-member delegation of Karachi-based Pakistani journalists travelled from Beijing to Shanghai by the G-type bullet train that took less than five hours to travel over 1,400kms.

It was observed that these bullet trains are very popular due to their punctuality, comfort, safety and speed. These trains are most convenient way to travel across China.

The total train network in China cover 155,000kms, of which 42,000kms were high-speed lines that is more than two-third of the total global network. The high-speed rail network in China is expected to be extended to 50,000kms by the end of 2025 and 200,000kms by the end of 2035.

China high-speed trains can be categorized into three types, G, D and C category trains. Although the running speed of these trains is different, however, appearance and facilities inside these trains are similar.

There are 11 main high-speed rail lines in the China rail network, including 5 vertical (north to south) lines and 6 horizontal (east to west) lines for the main China high-speed rail network.

