TPL maps helping Pakistani businesses curb mobility woes

LAHORE: As technology advances, so does the way we use and interact with our applications. One of the biggest advances in recent years has been the rise of cloud-based mobility solutions. These solutions enable businesses to access and use mapping data more efficiently and cost-effectively.

Cloud-based mobility solutions can also reduce costs while facilitating mobility complexity. For example, companies are creating mobile order solutions that use mapping apps to let their B2B clients sell directly to end customers and also provide access to information when they are not connected to the internet.

In addition, cloud-based mobility solutions are also used in various other industries, such as transportation and logistics, real estate, and emergency services. Delivery companies have been using digital mapping apps and hyper-localized data to optimize their routes while optimizing fuel consumption. Whereas, real estate agents use mapping to give virtual tours to potential buyers.

TPL maps, a company dedicated to developing in-house digital mapping solutions that offer comprehensive local routes on par with international players, is making headlines with its recent launch.

"TPL Maps has been an incredible partner in helping us streamline our delivery operations," said Ammar Azhar, CTO and CFO of KFC Pakistan. "TPL's mapping solutions have significantly improved our efficiency, enabling us to deliver our finger-lickin’ good with ease.

Apart from an efficient product, TPL's team is always available to provide support and act as business partners. We highly recommend TPL Maps for any business looking to optimize their logistics and enhance customer satisfaction."

