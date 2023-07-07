BAFL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.52%)
BIPL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.43%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
DFML 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.52%)
DGKC 55.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.79%)
FABL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.95%)
FCCL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.95%)
FFL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.91%)
HBL 79.14 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.39%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
MLCF 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 86.14 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.55%)
PAEL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PIOC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
PPL 67.24 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.21%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
SSGC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 99.57 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,454 Increased By 72.4 (1.65%)
BR30 15,564 Increased By 303.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 44,179 Increased By 626 (1.44%)
KSE30 15,774 Increased By 275.2 (1.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

TPL maps helping Pakistani businesses curb mobility woes

Press Release Published 07 Jul, 2023 05:24am

LAHORE: As technology advances, so does the way we use and interact with our applications. One of the biggest advances in recent years has been the rise of cloud-based mobility solutions. These solutions enable businesses to access and use mapping data more efficiently and cost-effectively.

Cloud-based mobility solutions can also reduce costs while facilitating mobility complexity. For example, companies are creating mobile order solutions that use mapping apps to let their B2B clients sell directly to end customers and also provide access to information when they are not connected to the internet.

In addition, cloud-based mobility solutions are also used in various other industries, such as transportation and logistics, real estate, and emergency services. Delivery companies have been using digital mapping apps and hyper-localized data to optimize their routes while optimizing fuel consumption. Whereas, real estate agents use mapping to give virtual tours to potential buyers.

TPL maps, a company dedicated to developing in-house digital mapping solutions that offer comprehensive local routes on par with international players, is making headlines with its recent launch.

"TPL Maps has been an incredible partner in helping us streamline our delivery operations," said Ammar Azhar, CTO and CFO of KFC Pakistan. "TPL's mapping solutions have significantly improved our efficiency, enabling us to deliver our finger-lickin’ good with ease.

Apart from an efficient product, TPL's team is always available to provide support and act as business partners. We highly recommend TPL Maps for any business looking to optimize their logistics and enhance customer satisfaction."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Technology TPL Pakistani businesses KFC Pakistan Ammar Azhar TPL Maps

Comments

1000 characters

TPL maps helping Pakistani businesses curb mobility woes

Development projects: Finance unveils strategy on release of funds

Basis for fixation of base tariff: Rupee could hit 325 mark vs dollar by June 2024: PD

Around $100m debt: Pakistan, Italy agree on ‘PIDSA’ timeline extension

1,320MW Shanghai Thar Coal Block-1: Financial closure in peril as ICBC decides to withdraw $300m financing

Q1FY24: Cash-strapped govt to borrow record Rs11trn

Desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden: Parliamentarians express deep anguish

PM urges Guterres to convene urgent meeting

Renewable energy: MoU signed with UAE

Designs of two hydropower projects: PCA accepts Pakistan’s petition against India

APTMA urges Primark to open office in Pakistan

Read more stories