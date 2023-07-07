BAFL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.52%)
BIPL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.43%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
DFML 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.52%)
DGKC 55.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.79%)
FABL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.95%)
FCCL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.95%)
FFL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.91%)
HBL 79.14 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.39%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
MLCF 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 86.14 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.55%)
PAEL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PIOC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
PPL 67.24 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.21%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
SSGC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 99.57 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,454 Increased By 72.4 (1.65%)
BR30 15,564 Increased By 303.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 44,179 Increased By 626 (1.44%)
KSE30 15,774 Increased By 275.2 (1.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM pays visit to SGR hospital

Recorder Report Published 07 Jul, 2023 05:24am

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi Thursday visited Ganga Ram Hospital, to enquire about the health of the patients and facilities being extended to them.

The CM also met with those who were injured in an incident of wall collapse in Mozang area of Lahore. He directed doctors and the paramedical staff to provide best treatment facilities to the patients.

During the visit, the CM inquired from the administration about the facilities being extended to the patients. He vowed to provide quality healthcare facilities to the people.

Moreover, the CM ordered the provincial administration, PDMA, Rescue 1122 and WASA to remain alert and utilize all resources for water drainage. He directed the concerned officers that water drainage should be ensured on preferential basis from low-lying areas and main roads. He asserted that he will not tolerate any negligence in water drainage work adding that effective management should be done in order to maintain traffic flow.

Also on Thursday, Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority and Jail Department signed an agreement to introduce 16 Tevta courses for prisoners at 10 more jails of Punjab.

Chief Operating Officer Tevta Ahmad Khawar Shahzad and IG Jail Mian Farooq Nazir inked the agreement. The caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi was also present.

Not only that the prisoners will be handed over certificates at the end of these two-month and six-month courses, but their prison terms will also be commuted. These courses will be introduced in the jails of Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Pakpattan, Okara, Jhang, Sargodha, Vehari, Toba Tek Singh and Layyah.

By undergoing these courses, prisoners will be able to become electricians, plumbers, welders, motorcycle mechanics and fashion designers.

Briefing CM Naqvi, Chief Operating Officer Tevta said that 25 prisoners would be enrolled in each course. “Tevta has so far imparted training to 20,000 prisoners, while training will be imparted to 10,000 more prisoners,” he said, adding: “Women and juveniles will also be able to undergo these courses.”

Later, the CM while chairing a meeting on jail reforms, reviewed progress on opening utility stores in jails. It was told that bakeries would be opened in Punjab jails in collaboration with affluent people, and that in the first phase a bakery would be opened at Camp Jail.

The meeting decided to increase duration of phone calls for prisoners to 300 minutes every month. Similarly, the project to restore and renovate 16 jails in the province also came under discussion. It was decided that modern kitchens, washrooms and laundries would be built in these jails.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Planning and Development Board chairman, secretaries industry, finance, health, communication, Punjab Information Technology Board chairman and others attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Syed Mohsin Naqvi Ganga Ram Hospital

Comments

1000 characters

CM pays visit to SGR hospital

Development projects: Finance unveils strategy on release of funds

Basis for fixation of base tariff: Rupee could hit 325 mark vs dollar by June 2024: PD

Around $100m debt: Pakistan, Italy agree on ‘PIDSA’ timeline extension

1,320MW Shanghai Thar Coal Block-1: Financial closure in peril as ICBC decides to withdraw $300m financing

Q1FY24: Cash-strapped govt to borrow record Rs11trn

Desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden: Parliamentarians express deep anguish

PM urges Guterres to convene urgent meeting

Renewable energy: MoU signed with UAE

Designs of two hydropower projects: PCA accepts Pakistan’s petition against India

APTMA urges Primark to open office in Pakistan

Read more stories