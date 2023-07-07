Ahmad Jawad facilitates Zaka Ashraf as Chairman PCB

LAHORE: Vice President of Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad on Thursday facilitated Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf on taking charge as Chairman of the newly-formed Management Committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Jawad, in a statement, said Zaka Ashraf had a vast experience in management, especially in running the PCB’s affairs earlier as its chief. He expressed the hope that Zaka would help develop a strong Pakistan cricket squad as well as assist the government to once again resume the flavour of cricket diplomacy at the level of International Cricket Council (ICC).

He said the formation of new PCB Management Committee was a timely decision as any further delay would have hampered the working of the Board at a crucial time when Asia Cup and World Cup 2023 were about to take place.

It may also recall here that committee’s establishment was authorized by the federal government through a summary circulated for approval.

The Management Committee consists of ten members, namely Kalim Ullah Khan, Ashafaq Akhtar, Mussadiq Islam, Azmat Parvez, Zaheer Abbas, Khurram Soomro, Khawaja Nadeem, Mustafa Ramday, and Zulfiqar Malik.

In addition to the committee formation, there has been a change in the position of the chief election commissioner, with Mahmood Iqbal replacing Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana.

