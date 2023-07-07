BAFL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.52%)
BIPL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.43%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
DFML 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.52%)
DGKC 55.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.79%)
FABL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.95%)
FCCL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.95%)
FFL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.91%)
HBL 79.14 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.39%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
MLCF 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 86.14 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.55%)
PAEL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PIOC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
PPL 67.24 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.21%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
SSGC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 99.57 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,454 Increased By 72.4 (1.65%)
BR30 15,564 Increased By 303.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 44,179 Increased By 626 (1.44%)
KSE30 15,774 Increased By 275.2 (1.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ahmad Jawad facilitates Zaka Ashraf as Chairman PCB

Press Release Published 07 Jul, 2023 05:24am

LAHORE: Vice President of Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad on Thursday facilitated Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf on taking charge as Chairman of the newly-formed Management Committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Jawad, in a statement, said Zaka Ashraf had a vast experience in management, especially in running the PCB’s affairs earlier as its chief. He expressed the hope that Zaka would help develop a strong Pakistan cricket squad as well as assist the government to once again resume the flavour of cricket diplomacy at the level of International Cricket Council (ICC).

He said the formation of new PCB Management Committee was a timely decision as any further delay would have hampered the working of the Board at a crucial time when Asia Cup and World Cup 2023 were about to take place.

It may also recall here that committee’s establishment was authorized by the federal government through a summary circulated for approval.

The Management Committee consists of ten members, namely Kalim Ullah Khan, Ashafaq Akhtar, Mussadiq Islam, Azmat Parvez, Zaheer Abbas, Khurram Soomro, Khawaja Nadeem, Mustafa Ramday, and Zulfiqar Malik.

In addition to the committee formation, there has been a change in the position of the chief election commissioner, with Mahmood Iqbal replacing Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PCB PBF Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad

Comments

1000 characters

Ahmad Jawad facilitates Zaka Ashraf as Chairman PCB

Development projects: Finance unveils strategy on release of funds

Basis for fixation of base tariff: Rupee could hit 325 mark vs dollar by June 2024: PD

Around $100m debt: Pakistan, Italy agree on ‘PIDSA’ timeline extension

1,320MW Shanghai Thar Coal Block-1: Financial closure in peril as ICBC decides to withdraw $300m financing

Q1FY24: Cash-strapped govt to borrow record Rs11trn

Desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden: Parliamentarians express deep anguish

PM urges Guterres to convene urgent meeting

Renewable energy: MoU signed with UAE

Designs of two hydropower projects: PCA accepts Pakistan’s petition against India

APTMA urges Primark to open office in Pakistan

Read more stories