14 injured as roof of marriage hall collapses

Recorder Report Published 07 Jul, 2023 05:24am

LAHORE: As many as 14 people were injured after a roof of a marriage hall fell onto the waiting area of Mozang Hospital due to heavy rain in the provincial capital on Thursday.

As per details shared by the Lahore district administration, a large number of people had taken shelter in the hospital’s waiting area which was adjacent to the marriage hall. The injured people were rushed to the Ganga Ram Hospital for treatment.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider said that a case would be registered against the owner of marriage hall for negligence, adding that the city was in the grip of heavy rains and all resources were being used to protect the citizens.

Meanwhile, in the wake of heavy rain in the city for the second consecutive day, the DC ordered all officers and institutions, including Municipal Corporation Lahore, WASA, LWMC and PHA to remain active. She said the administration should start timely and speedy operation as soon as the rain stops, adding that all drainage points should be cleared.

She also instructed the additional deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to remain in the field to monitor the drainage of rainwater, adding that drainage of water in underpasses and low-lying areas should be ensured as soon as possible.

The DC monitored the operation of draining out rain water in areas around Lakshmi and Ganga Ram Hospital. Moreover, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited Ravi River and reviewed the situation of river flow; he was accompanied by officers of the Pakistan Army, the district administrations of Lahore and Sheikhupura, Rescue 1122, WASA, Irrigation and other departments.

He was briefed about the preparations in case of any emergency or flood. He was also told that a preliminary warning has been issued by PDMA regarding the flood in River Ravi. It was informed that about 14,000 cusecs of water was flowing in the river.

On this occasion, the Commissioner said that encroachments under the bridges of Ravi River must be removed immediately while all necessary preparations and resources should be ensured before the flood or any emergency and Rescue 1122 and MCL should carry out stock checking of all emergency supplies. He also said that an evacuation plan should be ready in hand and the officials should visit and finalise the sites in case of evacuation. He added that the administrations should complete the arrangements as per the SOPs in their respective areas. “At present, there was a normal flow in the River Ravi and the water was below the bridges,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Chief Minister also visited various roads and Kalma Chowk underpass to review the arrangements for drainage of rainwater.

