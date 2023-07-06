BAFL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.52%)
BIPL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.43%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
DFML 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.52%)
DGKC 55.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.79%)
FABL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.95%)
FCCL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.95%)
FFL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.91%)
HBL 79.14 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.39%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
MLCF 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 86.14 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.55%)
PAEL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PIOC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
PPL 67.24 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.21%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
SSGC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 99.57 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,454 Increased By 72.4 (1.65%)
BR30 15,564 Increased By 303.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 44,179 Increased By 626 (1.44%)
KSE30 15,774 Increased By 275.2 (1.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy

Reuters Published July 6, 2023

LONDON: Iran's Revolutionary Guards "forcibly seized" a commercial ship in international waters in the Gulf on Thursday and the vessel was possibly involved in smuggling, a US Navy spokesperson said.

The US Navy had monitored the situation and decided not to make any further response, US 5th Fleet spokesperson Commander Tim Hawkins said.

British maritime security company Ambrey said it was aware of an attempted seizure by Iranian forces of a small Tanzanian flagged tanker, around 59 nautical miles northeast of the Saudi Arabian port city of Dammam.

"Iran regularly intercepts smaller tankers it suspects of smuggling oil," the company added in a note.

Iran seizes second oil tanker in a week in Gulf: US Navy

About a fifth of the world's supply of seaborne crude oil and oil products passes through the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint between Iran and Oman, according to data from analytics firm Vortexa.

The US Navy said on Wednesday that it had intervened to prevent Iran from seizing two commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman, in the latest in a series of attacks on ships in the area since 2019.

"US forces remain vigilant and ready to protect navigational rights of lawful maritime traffic in the Middle East’s critical waters," Hawkins said.

Iran said on Thursday it had a court order to seize one of the tankers sailing in Gulf waters on Wednesday after it collided with an Iranian vessel. The vessel, the Bahamas-flagged Richmond Voyager, was managed by US oil major Chevron.

Tehran seized two other tankers in May including the Marshall Islands flagged Advantage Sweet, which had been chartered by Chevron.

Since 2021, "Iran has harassed, attacked or seized nearly 20 internationally flagged merchant vessels", the US Navy said this week.

Iran US Navy Iran's Revolutionary Guards commercial ship

Comments

1000 characters

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy

After 14 months: KSE-100 powers past 44,000 with over 600-point gain

Rupee strengthens marginally, settles at 277.04 against US dollar

UAE minister says keen to invest in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector

Major martyred during IBO in Khyber district: ISPR

PM Shehbaz says country's progress depends on nation, state institutions working together

Accountability court says Nawaz Sharif politically victimised in plot allotment case, unfreezes assets

14 injured as rain continues to batter Lahore

At least eight children killed in Shangla landslide

US’s Yellen to kick off China visit with both sides locked in confrontation

Multan Sultans owner Alamgir Khan Tareen passes away in Lahore

Read more stories