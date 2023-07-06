BAFL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.52%)
BIPL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.43%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
DFML 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.52%)
DGKC 55.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.79%)
FABL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.95%)
FCCL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.95%)
FFL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.91%)
HBL 79.14 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.39%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
MLCF 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 86.14 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.55%)
PAEL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PIOC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
PPL 67.24 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.21%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
SSGC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 99.57 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,454 Increased By 72.4 (1.65%)
BR30 15,564 Increased By 303.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 44,179 Increased By 626 (1.44%)
KSE30 15,774 Increased By 275.2 (1.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine's Zelensky urges arms maker Bulgaria for help

AFP Published 06 Jul, 2023 10:45pm

SOFIA: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed for support Thursday in Bulgaria, a major arms maker and ally, and was then heading to the Czech Republic as Kyiv pushes to join NATO.

In his one-day Sofia visit, Zelensky held talks with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, as well as meeting with President Rumen Radev, other government officials and parliamentarians.

"The main focus of our talks is, of course, the security of our countries and our entire Europe, defense support and defense cooperation. The fundamental priority is energy. And strengthening our unity in Europe," he said on Telegram.

Later Thursday, Zelensky was on his way to Prague to meet Czech counterpart Petr Pavel and other officials for "substantive negotiations", he said.

He will also travel to Turkey on Friday for the first time since Russia's invasion for talks with counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Now is time to provide 'all weapons' needed for defence: Zelensky

While Zelensky was in Sofia, Bulgaria and Ukraine signed a joint declaration on the Euro-Atlantic integration of the war-torn country and a memorandum of cooperation in the field of energy.

"We are grateful for the support provided by Bulgaria... Every state has the right to defend itself, to protect its children," Zelensky told reporters.

His visit comes as Bulgaria was preparing to approve sending military aid directly to Ukraine, reversing its former practice of delivering arms to Kyiv via third countries.

Zelensky told reporters that slow weapons deliveries to Ukraine delayed Kyiv's planned counteroffensive, allowing Russia to bolster its defences in occupied areas.

Kremlin criticism

The Kremlin on Thursday criticised Zelensky's visit to NATO member Bulgaria, saying the Ukrainian leader was trying to "drag" other countries into the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.

"Many countries have already plunged headlong into this conflict, both directly and indirectly. This topic will be discussed with the Bulgarians," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Bulgaria -- an EU and NATO member but historically and culturally close to Moscow -- has been deeply divided over the issue of sending arms to Kyiv.

Yet Bulgaria's munitions factories have been running at full capacity since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Last year, exports from Bulgaria's booming arms industry were worth an estimated $4.3 billion -- triple the previous record set in 2017.

Until now, third countries acted as intermediaries to deliver weapons to Ukraine, a solution found at the start of the war by then-prime minister Kiril Petkov.

"Almost everything we received in the early days of the conflict came from our Bulgarian partners," Ukraine presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak recently said on Bulgarian television NOVA.

NATO Bulgaria Volodymyr Zelensky RUssia Ukraine war Nikolay Denkov

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine's Zelensky urges arms maker Bulgaria for help

After 14 months: KSE-100 powers past 44,000 with over 600-point gain

Rupee strengthens marginally, settles at 277.04 against US dollar

UAE minister says keen to invest in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector

Major martyred during IBO in Khyber district: ISPR

PM Shehbaz says country's progress depends on nation, state institutions working together

Accountability court says Nawaz Sharif politically victimised in plot allotment case, unfreezes assets

14 injured as rain continues to batter Lahore

At least eight children killed in Shangla landslide

US’s Yellen to kick off China visit with both sides locked in confrontation

Multan Sultans owner Alamgir Khan Tareen passes away in Lahore

Read more stories