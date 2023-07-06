BAFL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.52%)
BIPL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.43%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
DFML 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.52%)
DGKC 55.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.79%)
FABL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.95%)
FCCL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.95%)
FFL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.91%)
HBL 79.14 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.39%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
MLCF 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 86.14 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.55%)
PAEL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PIOC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
PPL 67.24 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.21%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
SSGC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 99.57 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,454 Increased By 72.4 (1.65%)
BR30 15,564 Increased By 303.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 44,179 Increased By 626 (1.44%)
KSE30 15,774 Increased By 275.2 (1.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iranian and Sudanese foreign ministers discuss ‘resumption of ties’

Reuters Published 06 Jul, 2023 05:48pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met the Sudanese foreign minister for the first time since diplomatic relations between the two countries were severed seven years ago, the official IRNA news agency reported on Thursday.

“On the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement meeting, our delegation met with the Sudanese foreign minister and discussed how to imminently resume diplomatic ties between Khartoum and Tehran,” Amirabdollahian tweeted.

“In this meeting, talks were directed at resolving misunderstandings between the two countries and strengthening the political and economic relations between Tehran and Khartoum,” IRNA said of the meeting in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku.

Iran top diplomat in Oman on second leg of Gulf tour

Sudan cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 following the storming of the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Tehran.

Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to resume ties in March under a deal negotiated by China, raising expectations that Tehran and other Arab countries would fully re-establish diplomatic relations.

The meeting between Amirabdollahian and Sudan’s Ali al-Sadiq Ali took place on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku.

Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian Iran Sudan relation

Comments

1000 characters

Iranian and Sudanese foreign ministers discuss ‘resumption of ties’

Rupee strengthens marginally, settles at 277.04 against US dollar

UAE minister says keen to invest in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector

Major martyred during IBO in Khyber district: ISPR

14 injured as rain continues to batter Lahore

US’s Yellen to kick off China visit with both sides locked in confrontation

Multan Sultans owner Alamgir Khan Tareen passes away in Lahore

Bangladesh captain Tamim announces shock retirement before World Cup

Private power plants: PD pays Rs300bn to trim circular debt

IMF’s Executive Board meeting on Pakistan set for July 12

Govt debt stocks hit all-time high of Rs59trn

Read more stories