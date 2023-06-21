AVN 43.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.58%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.37%)
CNERGY 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
DFML 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
DGKC 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
EPCL 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.04%)
FCCL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
FFL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
GGL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
HUBC 64.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.73%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.86%)
KEL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
MLCF 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.05%)
OGDC 73.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.03%)
PAEL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PPL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.48%)
PRL 13.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.05%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.51%)
TELE 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
TPLP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TRG 90.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.42%)
UNITY 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
BR100 3,966 Decreased By -37.8 (-0.94%)
BR30 13,557 Decreased By -193.8 (-1.41%)
KSE100 40,221 Decreased By -432.2 (-1.06%)
KSE30 14,178 Decreased By -129 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran top diplomat in Oman on second leg of Gulf tour

AFP Published 21 Jun, 2023 04:07pm

MUSCAT: Iran’s top diplomat arrived Wednesday in Oman where he is to meet senior officials, a day after discussing his country’s nuclear programme with his Qatari counterpart in Doha.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is on a tour of the Gulf that will see the Iranian foreign minister also making stops later in Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

On Wednesday, he met Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, minister of Oman’s royal office, for talks on ties between their countries and “several areas of cooperation”, the official Oman News Agency said.

Iran, Saudi Arabia move further toward reconciliation

Iran said last week it had been engaged in indirect negotiations with the United States through Oman, with nuclear issues, US sanctions and detainees on the agenda.

The following day, Iran’s nuclear negotiator said he had met with diplomats from three European countries in Abu Dhabi to discuss a number of issues including the country’s nuclear programme.

Russia says regional free trade pact with Iran possible by year-end

A landmark deal reached in 2015 between Iran and world powers was designed to prevent Tehran from secretly developing a nuclear bomb, a goal the Islamic republic has always denied.

The United States under then-president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the accord in 2018, before Iran began backing away from its own commitments, including by stepping up its enrichment of uranium.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has sought to revive the deal, but the process has stalled in on-off talks since 2021.

In recent weeks, the two sworn enemies have denied media reports that they were close to reaching an interim deal to replace the 2015 accord.

Iran Oman Hossein Amir Abdollahian Gulf Arab bloc

Comments

1000 characters

Iran top diplomat in Oman on second leg of Gulf tour

President Alvi approves Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s appointment as next chief justice of Pakistan

Rupee improves, settles at 286.98 against US dollar

Paris summit: PM Shehbaz to present stance on global financial firms’ restructuring

FIA arrests Chaudhry Parvez Elahi from jail

Former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan arrested in Islamabad

Pakistan ranked in bottom 5 of World Economic Forum gender gap report

‘Underwater noises’ detected in missing sub search: US Coast Guard

Pakistan’s startup Abhi selected among WEF’s ‘Technology Pioneers’

A day after Blinken visits Beijing, Biden calls Chinese President Xi a ‘dictator’

KE reluctant to constitute BoD due to legal hitch

Read more stories