BAFL 34.16 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.4%)
BIPL 18.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
DFML 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.06%)
DGKC 55.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.28%)
FABL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.63%)
FCCL 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.92%)
FFL 6.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.29%)
HBL 79.02 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.83%)
HUBC 79.01 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.21%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
MLCF 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
OGDC 86.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.61%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.5%)
PIBTL 4.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.97 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.87%)
PPL 67.35 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.38%)
PRL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.04%)
SSGC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TPLP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 99.74 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.79%)
UNITY 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.35%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.39%)
BR100 4,454 Increased By 72.4 (1.65%)
BR30 15,564 Increased By 303.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 44,179 Increased By 626 (1.44%)
KSE30 15,774 Increased By 275.2 (1.78%)
Nikkei ends at over 1-week low; Socionext weighs after top shareholders exit

Reuters Published 06 Jul, 2023 01:25pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average closed at a more than one-week low on Thursday, dragged down by chip-related firms as Socionext fell to its daily lower limit, after its biggest shareholders sold their entire stake in the fast-growing chip-design company.

The Nikkei dropped 1.7% to close at 32,773.02, its lowest close since June 27, after posting its sharpest daily drop since June 7.

The broader Topix lost 1.26% to 2,277.08.

Japan’s Nikkei slips as investors lock in profits, Fast Retailing drags

Socionext’s shares tanked 22.78% after shares were untraded most of the session, following the announcement that its top shareholders, including Panasonic Holdings and Development Bank of Japan, would sell their entire stake worth 280 billion yen ($1.94 billion).

Socionext, which went public in October last year, surged nearly 200% this year, becoming one of the icons for chip-related shares that helped the Nikkei to reach a 33-year high.

“News on the sale of Socionext shares sent U.S. technology stocks down overnight, which pushed leading Japanese chip shares lower today,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager - research, Tachibana Securities.

“Socionext was among shares global investors bought to catch up the rally in t7he Nikkei.”

Wall Street’s main indexes ended slightly lower overnight, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index dropping 2.2%, while Intel slipped 3.3% and Texas Instruments declined 1.8%.

In Japan, chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron lost 3.92% and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest lost 1.84%, while chip-maker Renesas Electronics fell 4.16%.

Sentiment was also weakened by asset managers selling shares worth more than 1 trillion yen in exchange traded funds ahead of their dividend distribution dates through the beginning of next week, said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager – investment research, IwaiCosmo Securities.

All but two out of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indxes fell. Energy explorers rose 0.21% and airlines inched up 0.08%.

