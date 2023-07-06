BAFL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.3%)
Jul 06, 2023
Sports

Australia’s Big Bash League unveils December 7 start

AFP Published 06 Jul, 2023 11:08am
Perth Scorchers’ Nick Hobson (R) and teammate Cooper Connolly celebrate after scoring the winning runs in the Big Bash League (BBL) Twenty20 cricket final between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat at Optus Stadium in Perth on February 4, 2023. File Photo: AFP
Perth Scorchers’ Nick Hobson (R) and teammate Cooper Connolly celebrate after scoring the winning runs in the Big Bash League (BBL) Twenty20 cricket final between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat at Optus Stadium in Perth on February 4, 2023. File Photo: AFP

SYDNEY: Australia’s Big Bash Twenty20 League will begin on December 7 this year and culminate in a rare mid-week final, organisers announced Thursday.

The 13th season of the eight-franchise tournament will kick off with the Brisbane Heat hosting the Melbourne Stars at the Gabba ahead of a December 14-18 pause for Australia’s opening Test against Pakistan in Perth.

Both Boxing Day and New Year’s Day will host double-headers.

A four-game finals series will lead into the decider on January 24 with the final played mid-week for only the second time.

“We’re incredibly pleased and excited with the BBL fixtures we’ve been able to deliver this season,” said BBL general manager Alistair Dobson in announcing the 44-match series.

The Perth Scorchers will be defending their title after beating the Heat to win an unprecedented fifth crown last season.

