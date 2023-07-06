BAFL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
Pakistan

Human trafficking: Punjab police, FIA arrest main accused

Recorder Report Published 06 Jul, 2023 05:42am

LAHORE: Punjab Police and FIA, in a joint operation, have arrested a human trafficker who looted innocent citizens on the pretense of employment abroad.

The main suspect involved in human trafficking, Muhammad Saeed, was arrested by the Punjab Police Vehari team with modern technology and professional skills.

According to details, a complaint was received by FIA against 04 suspects involved in human trafficking, the accused were accused of receiving ransom money by pretending to given work to two citizens in Greece.

According to sources, Punjab Police, the accused Saeed and Zafar had received 07 lakh rupees from plaintiff Bilal Shahid to send him to Greece. The accused sent Bilal Shahid from Karachi Airport to Libya via Qatar.

