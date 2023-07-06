‘Charter of economy’: LCCI invites heads of all parties for discussion

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has taken a proactive step in addressing Pakistan’s economic challenges by sending an invitation to the heads of all political parties. The invitation, sent in the form of a letter, requests their presence at the LCCI to participate in a comprehensive discussion on the crucial topic of the Charter of Economy.

In the letter, LCCI President Kashif Anwar highlighted the daunting economic challenges facing the nation and underscores the urgent need for consistency in economic policies.

The LCCI firmly believes that a unified approach is imperative for dealing with these challenges and transitioning towards sustainable economic growth, said Kashif Anwar, adding that in order to address these concerns, the LCCI has formulated a draft of the Charter of Economy, which serves as a guiding framework for economic governance.

The aim of this charter is to establish a minimum agenda that all political parties can include in their respective manifestos. By doing so, it ensures a level of consistency and continuity in economic policies, regardless of which party forms the government.

The LCCI president said the Charter of Economy is designed to create a working consensus among political parties on key economic issues. It provides a set of guidelines for policy formation and implementation, addressing areas such as fiscal management, investment promotion, job creation, trade and commerce, and social welfare.

By establishing a shared understanding and commitment to these principles, it aims to foster stability and predictability in economic decision-making, which is crucial for attracting domestic and foreign investment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023