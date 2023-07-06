Pakistani textile makers participate in Paris fair

KARACHI: Some 30 fabric, garments and leather manufacturers of Pakistan participated at Texworld and Apparel Sourcing Paris.

Texworld and Apparel Sourcing Paris held from Paris 3 – 5 July 2023 was successfully closed its door on Wednesday at the Porte de Versailles Exhibition Centre and showed new innovative ideas to the world. Over 3 days, many professional buyers were able to discover the 1,350 exhibitors from 26 countries gathered in the fair.

Visitors came from all over Europe with a large number of buyers from UK, France, Turkey, Spain, Poland, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, USA and Colombia. Pakistan had a national pavilion at Apparel Sourcing with national pavilions Bangladesh, China, Ethiopia, Myanmar, South Korea and Turkey.

Pakistani stands were seen busy with trade enquiries and buyers from UK, USA, Turkey, Germany, France and other European and Central Asian countries. At Texworld/Apparel Sourcing Paris Pakistani manufacturers strongly represented and also reported numerous contacts.

Exhibitors from Pakistan in July 2023 were, Arian Sports, AS Footwear, Crescent Bahuman , Cobija industries, Creative Apparels, Crescent Textile Mills, Dekalb Trade Voice, Diamond Fabrics (Sapphire Group), Fashion Alliance Trading, Ijaz Apparel, Interloop, ,Inter Market Knit, Kamal Limited, Leather Grip Paris/ PANAM IMPEX, Liberty Mills, Maheen Textile Mills, Masood Textile Mills, Mekotex (Pvt) Ltd, Nazran, Samad Rubber Works, Sapphire Finishing Mills, Sarena Textile Industries, Shafi Texcel Limited, Shahtaj Textile, Shekhani Industries, Sesil, Softwood, Starlet – AHS, United Im-pex and Vision Technologies.

