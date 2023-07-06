BAFL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
WHO endorses UHS Medical Journalism diploma

Recorder Report Published 06 Jul, 2023 05:42am

LAHORE: Pakistan has become the first country in its Eastern Mediterranean region to conduct the Medical Journalism diploma, which is a unique academic programme of its kind offered by the University of Health Sciences (UHS).

The diploma has been endorsed by the Eastern Mediterranean Association of Medical Editors (EMAME), a subsidiary organization of WHO consisting of 21 member countries of the region. The objective of the ongoing diploma at UHS is to improve the quality of editing and authorship in medical research journals in Pakistan.

In a letter to the UHS, Farhad Handjani, EMAME's Iranian president has lauded the varsity's efforts. This diploma is very important and fundamental initiative in the region that can be instrumental in upgrading the quality of medical journals in Pakistan and beyond, he added.

The Medical Journalism programme at the UHS was launched as a certificate course in 2017. The certificate in medical editing was started under the guidance of eminent medical journalist Shaukat Ali Jawaid. A second certificate course named Medical Journalism for Editors was launched in 2022. So far, more than 150 health professionals including medical editors, researchers and reviewers have completed the certificate courses. This year, the UHS Syndicate approved the award of a Diploma in Medical Writing and Journalism to those completing both certificate courses.

The UHS vice-chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore has congratulated the programme focal person, Prof. Dr. Nadia Naseem, and her team on this achievement.

