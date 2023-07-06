BAFL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
BIPL 18.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
DFML 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 54.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.31%)
FABL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.99%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
FFL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
GGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
HBL 77.79 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.29%)
HUBC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.99%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.57%)
MLCF 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.83%)
OGDC 83.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.88%)
PAEL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.74%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.25%)
PPL 65.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1%)
PRL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.94%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
SSGC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
TELE 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.83%)
UNITY 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.61%)
BR100 4,381 Increased By 11.7 (0.27%)
BR30 15,260 Increased By 27.8 (0.18%)
KSE100 43,553 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.01%)
KSE30 15,499 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IPP to contest general elections individually

Recorder Report Published 06 Jul, 2023 05:42am

LAHORE: Istehkam Pakistan Party has formally announced its decision not to join or unite with any other political party in the upcoming general elections and to field its candidates from each constituency all over the country.

As per another important decision, an effective and different strategy will be adopted for the leaders of other political parties who want to join the Istehkam Pakistan Party and this process will be started immediately.

In this regard, the most important meeting of the Istehkam Pakistan Party was held here, in the Party Secretariat under the Chairmanship of Patron-in-Chief of IPP Jahangir Khan Tareen and Party President Abdul Aleem Khan. In this high level meeting the registration of the party, the final form of the manifesto and other important issues were discussed in detail and were given final shape as well.

In the meeting, there was a detailed discussion on party organization and membership campaign across the country and various leaders were assigned responsibilities in this regard. In the party meeting, discussions were also held on the contacts with various political leaders in all the four provinces, joining the party and the progress made in this regard.

Talking in the meeting, Patron-in-Chief of Istehkam Pakistan Party Jahangir Khan Tareen said that our focus is to solve the problems of the common man, reduce poverty and inflation and solve the serious problems facing by the country. He said that this party, In Sha Allah, will present a manifesto in accordance with public aspirations in which the solution of their problems will be our first priority.

Abdul Aleem Khan, President of the Istehkam Pakistan Party, said that there is no doubt that the country is currently facing a crisis, from which it will be on the path of development and prosperity only through strong political stability. He added that efforts will be devoted to put the country on the right track in the true sense and for this all efforts will be made with mutual understanding.

Senior party leaders Ishaq Khan Khakwani, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan and Auon Chaudhry also expressed their views while Rana Nazir, Chaudhry Ali Akhtar, Mian Khalid Mehmood and other leaders were also present.

At the end of the party meeting, a cake was cut regarding birthday of Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen. Abdul Aleem Khan congratulated Jahangir Tareen on his birthday and wished him success in the coming days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

elections IPP Jahangir Khan Tareen Istehkam Pakistan Party

Comments

1000 characters

IPP to contest general elections individually

Govt debt stocks hit all-time high of Rs59trn

There’s no default threat now, says PM

SBP’s TERF during PTI govt’s tenure: PAC to examine list of 620 borrowers in camera

Private power plants: PD pays Rs300bn to trim circular debt

May 23 FCA: Nepra approves tariff hike for Discos, KE

IMF’s Executive Board meeting on Pakistan set for July 12

SC allows PIA to fill up 205 vacancies

Barter trade instrument: MoC says it has gotten ‘blanket’ approval from cabinet

Federal govt employees: 17.5pc increase in pension notified

FBR to ‘sell’ excise rules, general orders, departmental rulings to public

Read more stories