IPP to contest general elections individually

LAHORE: Istehkam Pakistan Party has formally announced its decision not to join or unite with any other political party in the upcoming general elections and to field its candidates from each constituency all over the country.

As per another important decision, an effective and different strategy will be adopted for the leaders of other political parties who want to join the Istehkam Pakistan Party and this process will be started immediately.

In this regard, the most important meeting of the Istehkam Pakistan Party was held here, in the Party Secretariat under the Chairmanship of Patron-in-Chief of IPP Jahangir Khan Tareen and Party President Abdul Aleem Khan. In this high level meeting the registration of the party, the final form of the manifesto and other important issues were discussed in detail and were given final shape as well.

In the meeting, there was a detailed discussion on party organization and membership campaign across the country and various leaders were assigned responsibilities in this regard. In the party meeting, discussions were also held on the contacts with various political leaders in all the four provinces, joining the party and the progress made in this regard.

Talking in the meeting, Patron-in-Chief of Istehkam Pakistan Party Jahangir Khan Tareen said that our focus is to solve the problems of the common man, reduce poverty and inflation and solve the serious problems facing by the country. He said that this party, In Sha Allah, will present a manifesto in accordance with public aspirations in which the solution of their problems will be our first priority.

Abdul Aleem Khan, President of the Istehkam Pakistan Party, said that there is no doubt that the country is currently facing a crisis, from which it will be on the path of development and prosperity only through strong political stability. He added that efforts will be devoted to put the country on the right track in the true sense and for this all efforts will be made with mutual understanding.

Senior party leaders Ishaq Khan Khakwani, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan and Auon Chaudhry also expressed their views while Rana Nazir, Chaudhry Ali Akhtar, Mian Khalid Mehmood and other leaders were also present.

At the end of the party meeting, a cake was cut regarding birthday of Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen. Abdul Aleem Khan congratulated Jahangir Tareen on his birthday and wished him success in the coming days.

