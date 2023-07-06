ATC grants physical remand of Cheema, Ijaz Ch

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday granted five-day physical remand of former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, PTI Senator Ijaz Chaudhry and a three-day remand of former MNA Rubina Jamil to Sarwar Road police in the Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, the investigating officer stated before the court that the custody of the suspects was required for audio and photogrammetric tests and recovery of petrol bombs allegedly used in the attack.

The court allowed their remand to police accordingly. The police brought the PTI leaders before the court from the Camp Jail to seek their physical remand. They are in the judicial lockup for their alleged involvement in other cases relating to the May 9 riots.

Omar Cheema’s wife Rabia Sultan is also on judicial remand in the Jinnah House attack case. Sarwar Road police had registered a case of the attack on corps commander house in connection with May 9 riots.

