KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (July 05, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
407,729,550 242,174,444 13,903,378,717 7,796,052,058
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,148,708,803 (914,112,686) 234,596,117
Local Individuals 10,944,627,332 -11,012,882,479 -68,255,147
Local Corporates 4,770,813,361 (4,937,154,331) (166,340,969)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments