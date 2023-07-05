BAFL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
Life & Style

Hello? Don’t throw stuff at us, Adele urges fans

AFP Published 05 Jul, 2023 10:12pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Adele warned her Las Vegas residency audience not to throw things onstage, addressing the spate of recent incidents that saw fans chuck items at artists including Bebe Rexha.

Rexha suffered an injury to the eye after a fan threw a phone at her as she performed in New York, while country artist Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye by a bracelet thrown by a fan in Idaho.

And in a particularly bizarre incident, a concertgoer tossed a bag containing their mother’s ashes onstage where Pink was performing.

“This is your mom?” Pink says in videos circulated on social media, before adding: “I don’t know how I feel about this.”

Adele won’t be having it, the artist declared in an expletive-laden warning that’s spread on social media.

In a fan-video posted to TikTok, the British balladeer said people seem to be “forgetting… show etiquette at the moment.”

“I… dare you, dare you to throw something at me,” she said, albeit with a chuckle. “Stop throwing things at the artist!”

The singer meanwhile deployed a T-shirt launcher to offer up free merchandise to lucky fans.

Late last year Harry Styles took a Skittle to the eye, and more recently a bouquet of flowers to the face.

“This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end,” tweeted singer Charlie Puth recently.

“It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you.”

