China denounces Holy Quran desecration act in Sweden, says it opposes any form of Islamophobia

  • Chinese foreign ministry says so-called freedom of speech should not be used as a reason to incite civilization clash
APP | BR Web Desk Published July 5, 2023 Updated July 5, 2023 07:20pm

China has strongly denounced the Holy Quran desecration act in Sweden, saying Beijing “opposes any form of Islamophobia and acknowledges the important contribution made by the Islamic civilization for the world”.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning in a press briefing said faith and religious feelings of Muslims should be respected and so-called freedom of speech should not be used as a reason to incite civilization clash and create a confrontation.

Mao was responding to a question regarding the desecration incident in Sweden which prompted strong criticism from Arab and Muslim countries.

She said that China has always advocated mutual respect, inclusiveness and understanding among different civilizations, and resolutely opposed extremist acts that attack different religious beliefs and provoke a clash of civilizations.

Mao said China-proposed Global Civilization Initiative called for the principles of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness among civilizations.

China is ready to work with the international community to promote the spirit of the Global Civilization Initiative and take concrete actions to promote dialogue among civilizations and jointly safeguard the diversity of world civilizations, Mao said.

Earlier, the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) announced to hold an urgent meeting on the desecration of the Holy Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Geneva-based UN Council announced that a debate on the alarming increase in religious hatred will take place later this week.

Numerous countries, particularly those in the Middle East, have also voiced their reactions, urging Stockholm to take decisive actions against Islamophobia.

Morocco, going beyond a mere statement of condemnation, took the step of recalling its ambassador to Sweden indefinitely. Additionally, Morocco’s foreign ministry summoned Sweden’s chargé d’affaires in Rabat and emphasized its resolute disapproval of the attack, describing it as an utterly unacceptable act, according to state media.

China foreign ministry

