In response to Pakistan's request, UN to hold urgent meeting regarding desecration of Holy Quran

Following Pakistan's request, the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) will hold an urgent meeting on the desecration of the Holy Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm, Al Jazeera reported.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Geneva-based UN Council announced that a debate on the alarming increase in religious hatred will take place later this week.

The incident of desecration occurred last week outside the main mosque in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, during a protest authorized by the police.

Expressing strong condemnation, the Swedish government denounced the burning of the Holy Quran as an "Islamophobic" act.

As a result of the incident, an international Islamic organization called for preventive measures to prevent future incidents.

Numerous countries, particularly those in the Middle East, have also voiced their reactions, urging Stockholm to take decisive actions against Islamophobia.

Morocco, going beyond a mere statement of condemnation, took the step of recalling its ambassador to Sweden indefinitely. Additionally, Morocco's foreign ministry summoned Sweden's chargé d'affaires in Rabat and emphasized its resolute disapproval of the attack, describing it as an utterly unacceptable act, according to state media.

In response to the Holy Quran burning, protesters in Baghdad, Iraq, staged a demonstration and forcefully entered the Swedish embassy, passionately chanting slogans in support of the holy book.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vehemently condemned the incident, declaring, "We will teach the arrogant Western people that it is not freedom of expression to insult the sacred values of Muslims."

Furthermore, Turkey has halted Sweden's application for NATO membership, accusing the Nordic nation of harboring individuals it considers "terrorists."

On Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the burning of the Holy Quran and demanded strict against the culprit.

Addressing a federal cabinet meeting convened to discuss the overall political and economic situation of the country, the premier said Pakistan endorsed the demands made by the emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).