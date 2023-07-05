BAFL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
CDA approves annual budget

Nuzhat Nazar Published 05 Jul, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA), on Tuesday, approved the budget for the financial year 2023-24 which is Rs150,948.20 million.

The estimated expenditure of the CDA will be Rs150,095.74 million. An amount of Rs852.46 million will be the surplus of the current budget.

An important meeting of the CDA Board was held under the chairmanship of Noor Mengal at the CDA Headquarters.

In the meeting, the CDA board approved the world’s largest bird aviary, which will be built in F-9 Park in Islamabad. Birds from all over the world will be bred in the aviary covering 10 acres of land.

The main objective of this bird aviary is to establish an aviary that will serve as a sanctuary for various species of birds that will contribute to the conservation of biodiversity and provide entertainment and information to park visitors.

The Aviary will be built through an open auction on the basis of DBOT model (Design, Build, Operate, and Transfer).

