BankIslami secures ‘AA- Rating’

Recorder Report Published 05 Jul, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: BankIslami Pakistan has achieved AA- Rating, solidifying its position as a leading financial institution.

This prestigious rating reaffirms the bank’s commitment to excellence, sound financial management and its continued growth in the banking industry.

AA- rating is a high-grade rating, indicating that the bank has a very low credit risk and a very strong ability to meet its financial obligations. This is a testament to BankIslami’s robust business strategy, prudent risk management practices, and the unwavering trust placed in the bank by its valued customers. The achievement highlights the bank’s consistent performance and its ability to navigate through challenging market conditions while maintaining a strong financial position.

Syed Amir Ali, President & CEO of BankIslami Pakistan, expressed his pride in the bank’s achievement, saying that this recognition demonstrates the effectiveness of our business strategy, the dedication of our team and our ability to adapt to market dynamics.

He further added, “BankIslami Pakistan remains committed to providing innovative, Shariah-compliant financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses to thrive. This upgrade will undoubtedly boost confidence in our bank and enable us to further enhance our offerings, expand our footprint, and strengthen our position as a leading financial institution.”

BankIslami Pakistan’s upgraded AA- rating reinforces its vision of becoming the preferred choice for customers seeking Islamic banking services.

