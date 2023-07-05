BAFL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
ECP reminds political parties’ heads to file statement of accounts

Recorder Report Published 05 Jul, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reminds all the heads of political parties, in terms of section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 read with section 204 of the said Act and rule 159 and 160 of the Election Rules, 2017, thereof, that they are required to file with the ECP their consolidated statement of accounts for the financial year, 2022-23 ended on 30th June 2023 on or before 29th August 2023.

It may be recalled that Section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 provides that a political party shall, in such a manner as may be prescribed, submit to the Commission, within 60 days from the close of a financial year, a consolidated statement of its accounts audited by a Chartered Accountant on Form-D containing: (a) Annual income and expenses; (b) Sources of its funds; and (c) Assets and liabilities.

The statement to be submitted to the ECP shall accompany the report of a Chartered Accountant with regard to the audit of accounts of a political party and a certificate signed by an office-bearer authorized by the party head stating that: (i) No funds were received by the party from any source prohibited under the Elections Act, 2017. (ii) The statement of accounts contains an accurate picture of the financial position of the party. (iii) The information given above is correct to the best of my knowledge and belief. (iv) The above statement is audited by the Charted Accountant and detailed report thereof is annexed.

The statement of accounts is to be submitted on Form-D as provided in the Elections Act, 2017. Printed Forms are available, free of cost, in the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and in the offices of the Provincial Election Commissioners, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Form-D/Proforma for source of funds is also available on ECP’s website.

Overwriting should be avoided. The membership/certificate issued by the ICAP in respect of the auditor engaged shall be annexed to Form-D along with the last valid renewal certificate.

The Form-D shall also accompany a legible copy of each of the bank statements for the period of 01.07.2022 to 30.06.2023 of the party, along with a bank reconciliation statement.

The subject statement shall be addressed to the secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan, Constitution Avenue, G-5/2, and Islamabad and shall be delivered through an office bearer of the party, duly authorised by the party head in terms of rule 156 of the Election Rules, 2017. Statements received through post, fax, courier service or any other mode shall not be accepted.

