BAFL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
BIPL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
CNERGY 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
DFML 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 54.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.47%)
FABL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.29%)
FCCL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.06%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.98%)
GGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.85%)
HBL 76.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.46%)
HUBC 77.13 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.11%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.4%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.06%)
LOTCHEM 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.09%)
MLCF 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.08%)
OGDC 85.23 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.65%)
PAEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
PIOC 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-3.37%)
PPL 65.67 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.29%)
PRL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.01%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
SNGP 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.56%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
TRG 97.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.09%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.26%)
BR100 4,370 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.43%)
BR30 15,233 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.01%)
KSE100 43,557 Decreased By -342 (-0.78%)
KSE30 15,499 Decreased By -71.3 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Depts put on alert as dengue cases rise in Multan

Recorder Report Published 05 Jul, 2023 06:00am

LAHORE: Fearing an increase in dengue cases due to rains, the Provincial Dengue Monitoring Committee on Tuesday directed all the relevant departments to remain alert.

The committee expressed serious concern over the rise in dengue cases in Multan and issued instructions to determine its reasons. The meeting also decided to take action against the field staff over negligence in the anti-dengue activities.

Caretaker Minister for Primary Health Jamal Nasir said that CBC test facility has been provided in all the rural health centres for dengue diagnosis. He said that the Healthcare Commission should play a role in improving dengue reporting from private hospitals.

Caretaker Education Minister Mansoor Qadir said that the increase in dengue cases in Multan is alarming, adding that the reasons for the increase in cases should be determined to control dengue outbreak.

Caretaker Housing Minister Azfar Ali Nasir said that there is a need to improve the performance regarding dengue. He directed that WASAs and the Local Government Department should take special measures for drainage of rainwater.

The Chief Secretary Punjab ordered the Deputy Commissioners to personally oversee the anti-dengue campaign in districts. He said that anti-dengue activities and larva detection data must be ‘consistent’. Under the new SOPs, all the relevant departments should work in a dynamic manner to eradicate dengue.

Secretary Primary Health Ali Jan gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. He said that 248 confirmed cases of dengue, including 73 in Lahore, 59 in Multan, 16 in Faisalabad had been reported this year. The departments of local government and agriculture are performing the duties of third party validation of anti-dengue activities.

The Provincial Dengue Monitoring Committee met at the Civil Secretariat with provincial ministers Jamal Nasir, Mansoor Qadir, Azfar Ali Nasir, and Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman in attendance.

The Additional Chief Secretary, secretaries of various departments and health officials also participated in the meeting that was joined by all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners through video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

WASA dengue cases Jamal Nasir CBC test Mansoor Qadir

Comments

1000 characters

Depts put on alert as dengue cases rise in Multan

Liquidity risks remain high despite IMF deal: Moody’s

Rs1.25/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs allowed

20pc hike in salaries notified: Govt sure it will win judiciary over in the end?

Rate of advance income tax for commercial importers hiked

Fraudulent clearances of imported goods: FBR sets up fact-finding committee

‘Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran’ on 7th

KE submits business case on running JPCL-1 on Thar coal

Sale and purchase of immovable properties: FBR implements revised rates of withholding tax

Federal govt employees: Up to 35pc ad hoc relief allowance notified

Pakistan’s Hindu doctors get registered in India’s Gujarat

Read more stories