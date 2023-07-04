BAFL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
Tajik Defence Minister meets with Khawaja Asif to discuss security cooperation

  • Sherali Mirzo assures his government’s commitment and pledges to work with Pakistan to strengthen bilateral ties
APP Published 04 Jul, 2023 05:56pm

A delegation led by Tajikistan's Defence Minister, Sherali Mirzo, met with Khawaja Muhammad Asif and discussed bilateral security cooperation, APP reported on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Defence Minister Asif expressed best wishes for the military and civil leadership of Tajikistan, and its people, according to a press release.

The minister highlighted that being neighbours of Afghanistan, both Pakistan and Tajikistan were facing similar security challenges and threats.

Pakistan believed in the peaceful resolution of all issues and appreciates the efforts of Tajikistan in promoting peace and stability in the region, he added.

The minister highlighted that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would further provide new and unique opportunities for enhancing connectivity and integration from Gwadar to Kashgar and Murghab in Tajikistan.

Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan would continue to provide assistance in intelligence capacity building and sharing of technical expertise with the Tajik Armed forces.

During the occasion, Tajik Defence Minister assured his government’s commitment and pledged to work with Pakistan to strengthen bilateral ties.

