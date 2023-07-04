BAFL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
BIPL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
CNERGY 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
DFML 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 54.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.47%)
FABL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.29%)
FCCL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.06%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.98%)
GGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.85%)
HBL 76.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.46%)
HUBC 77.13 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.11%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.4%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.06%)
LOTCHEM 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.09%)
MLCF 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.08%)
OGDC 85.23 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.65%)
PAEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
PIOC 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-3.37%)
PPL 65.67 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.29%)
PRL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.01%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
SNGP 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.56%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
TRG 97.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.09%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.26%)
BR100 4,370 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.43%)
BR30 15,233 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.01%)
KSE100 43,557 Decreased By -342 (-0.78%)
KSE30 15,499 Decreased By -71.3 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Financials help Indian shares extend gains to new highs

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2023 04:50pm

BENGALURU: India’s blue-chip Nifty 50 index advanced for a sixth session in a row on Tuesday, as gains from financials and sustained foreign inflows helped offset a bout of profit-taking.

Both the Nifty and the S&P BSE Sensex hit record highs for a fourth consecutive session before briefly paring gains as investors booked profits. The Nifty 50 has risen 3.88% in six sessions, while the Sensex has gained 3.98% in five.

The benchmarks recovered, with the Nifty 50 climbing 0.34% to a record closing high of 19,389, while the Sensex gained 0.42% to settle at its all-time closing high of 65,479.05.

“India remains the preferred destination for investments as reflected by strong foreign inflows in the past few months,” according to Jahnavi Prabhakar, economist at Bank of Baroda.

The concerns over slow post-Covid economic recovery in China have also led to foreign inflows into India and Japan, she added.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have bought Indian equities worth 1,144.67 billion Indian rupees ($13.96 billion) on a net basis in fiscal 2024 so far. In contrast, FPIs sold equities worth 1,400.10 billion rupees and 376.32 billion rupees in fiscal 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Indian shares extend rally, end at fresh highs on financials boost

Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains, with high-weightage financials adding 0.79%. Banks gained 0.32% to close at a record high and public sector banks rose nearly 2%.

Non-banking finance company Bajaj Finance led the rise in financials, jumping over 7% after reporting a 34% growth in new loans for the June quarter.

Analysts also listed growth in GST collections, expansion in June manufacturing activity and easing monsoon deficiency as key factors behind the momentum.

Among individual stocks, Hero MotoCorp rose 4.52% on the launch of a co-developed Harley Davidson bike.

However, Eicher Motors, which makes the Royal Enfield bike, fell 6.31% due to fears that the new Harley X440 would eat into its market share.

Bharti Airtel lost 1.59% after Reliance Jio, owned by Reliance Industries, announced the launch of a 4G-feature phone priced at 999 rupees.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stock

Comments

1000 characters

Financials help Indian shares extend gains to new highs

Inter-bank market: rupee sees massive gain, up 3.83% against US dollar

Open-market: rupee’s rise continues against US dollar

SCO virtual summit: terrorism must be fought with full conviction, says PM Shehbaz

India’s Modi urges SCO group to fight terrorism, help Afghanistan

Pakistan looks at ‘medium-term’ inflation target of 5-7%: SBP chief

IHC deems Toshakhana case against PTI chief ‘inadmissible’

GB top court disqualifies CM Khalid Khurshid in fake degree case

Polish mountaineer dies on Pakistan’s ‘killer mountain’

Xi, Putin to address Shanghai alliance, with Iran to join

Govt’s LoI to IMF contains 9 major assurances

Read more stories