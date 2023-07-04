BAFL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
BIPL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.88%)
DFML 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.98%)
DGKC 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.73%)
FABL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.43%)
FCCL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.61%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.45%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.76%)
HBL 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.44%)
HUBC 76.52 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.3%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.91%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.06%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.46%)
MLCF 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.48%)
OGDC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.97%)
PAEL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.73%)
PIOC 89.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-4.01%)
PPL 65.69 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (3.32%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.94%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
SSGC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.82%)
TPLP 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
TRG 97.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.26%)
BR100 4,364 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.56%)
BR30 15,235 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
KSE100 43,492 Decreased By -406.6 (-0.93%)
KSE30 15,473 Decreased By -97.4 (-0.63%)
Putin says Russia will resist ‘sanctions and provocations’

AFP Published 04 Jul, 2023 02:36pm

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin told Iranian, Chinese and other leaders on Tuesday that Russia would continue to counter sanctions imposed by Western countries over Moscow’s large-scale military operation in Ukraine.

“Russia is confidently resisting and will continue to resist external pressure, sanctions and provocations,” the Russian leader said during a televised address to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The United States and the European Union have levied an unprecedented sanctions regime against Moscow over the military intervention, forcing Russia to pivot economically to Asian markets, in particular for its energy exports.

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy, Germany’s Scholz seek to extend grain export deal

The Russian leader also thanked SCO members for their support during a short-lived uprising led by the Wagner mercenary group aimed at Russia’s military leadership.

“I would like to thank my colleagues from the SCO countries who expressed support for the actions of the Russian leadership to protect the constitutional order and the life and security of citizens,” Putin said.

The head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, led his forces in late June in a brief rebellion against Moscow’s top military brass, which Putin said posed a threat to the country’s very survival.

Vladimir Putin Ukraine Ukraine crisis Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war

