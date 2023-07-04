BAFL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
BIPL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.88%)
DFML 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.98%)
DGKC 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.73%)
FABL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.43%)
FCCL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.61%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.45%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.76%)
HBL 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.44%)
HUBC 76.52 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.3%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.91%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.06%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.46%)
MLCF 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.48%)
OGDC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.97%)
PAEL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.73%)
PIOC 89.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-4.01%)
PPL 65.69 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (3.32%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.94%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
SSGC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.82%)
TPLP 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
TRG 97.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.26%)
BR100 4,364 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.56%)
BR30 15,235 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
KSE100 43,492 Decreased By -406.6 (-0.93%)
KSE30 15,473 Decreased By -97.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf markets in black, Dubai at 8-year high

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2023 02:02pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Tuesday tracking oil prices higher, with the Dubai index trading at its highest since 2015.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - rose as markets weighed supply cuts for August by top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia against the backdrop of an uncertain global economic outlook.

Saudi Arabia would extend its voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) from output to August, the kingdom’s state news agency reported. Russia will also reduce its oil exports by 500,000 bpd in August, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

Dubai leads Gulf markets higher; Abu Dhabi falls as oil slips

Dubai’s main share index advanced 1.4% and is at its highest in nearly 8 years, led by a 4.6% jump in top lender Emirates NBD, which is trading near a record high.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.3%, led by a 9.8% surge Saudi Airline Catering after it announced a contract with Red Sea Global Co valued at about 6.3 billion riyals ($1.68 billion).

Separately, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will set up a new federal ministry of investment to develop the Gulf state’s investment strategy both globally and domestically as it contends with growing economic competition from neighbours.

The ministry’s aims would include stimulating the investment environment in the UAE and to make its legislation and procedures more competitive to attract global investment, Sheikh Mohammed said.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was up 0.4%.

The Qatari index gained 0.9%, as most of the stocks on the index were in positive territory including the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank.

Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Major Gulf markets in black, Dubai at 8-year high

SCO virtual summit: terrorism must be fought with full conviction, says PM Shehbaz

India’s Modi urges SCO group to fight terrorism, help Afghanistan

Pakistan looks at ‘medium-term’ inflation target of 5-7%: SBP chief

Open-market: rupee’s rise continues against US dollar

IHC deems Toshakhana case against PTI chief ‘inadmissible’

Polish mountaineer dies on Pakistan’s ‘killer mountain’

Xi, Putin to address Shanghai alliance, with Iran to join

Govt’s LoI to IMF contains 9 major assurances

IMF deal to support macroeconomic stability: Moody’s

Rs4bn TSG to be given: Govt to help PIAC secure Rs13bn commercial loans

Read more stories