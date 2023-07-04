SCO virtual summit: terrorism must be fought with full conviction, says PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that use of terrorism as a ‘‘cudgel for diplomatic point scoring must be eschewed’’, calling on the world to fight it with fullest conviction.

Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State (CHS) virtually on Tuesday, the PM said that the “hydra-headed monster of terrorism and extremism, whether committed by individuals , societies or states must be fought with out fullest conviction.”

“Any temptation to use it as a cudgel for diplomatic point scoring must be eschewed. Terrorism in all its forms and manifestation, including state terrorism, must be condemned in clear and unambiguous terms.

There can be no justification for the killing of innocent people regardless of the cause or pretext.“

‘‘While sacrifice made by Pakistan in fighting terrorism are without parallel, this scourage continues to plague our region and remains a serious obstacle to the maintenance of peace and stability.’’

To achieve the goal of sustainable peace , the fundamental rights and freedoms must be guaranteed to all, including those under occupation, the PM said.

He said religious minorities should never be demonized in the pursuit of domestic political agendas.

‘‘Peace and communal harmony should replace violent ultra nationalism and xenophobic ideologies, especially Islamophobia.’’

‘SCO is beacon of stability’

The premier said this is a very critical juncture in history, where important developments were taking place in the socio-economic and security spheres.

“In this era of global geopolitical flux, the SCO has acquired added significance as a beacon of stability, security, peace and progress.

“The fundamental values of SCO’s spirit are more relevant now than ever before,’’ he said, adding that connectivity had become ‘‘a defining feature’’ of the global economy.

He said each SCO leader underscores the importance of investing in connectivity to achieve shared visions.

Talking about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said that the project could be a “game changer” for connectivity and prosperity in the region.

‘‘Pakistan’s location serves as a natural bridge connecting Europe and Central Asia with China, South Asia and Middle East.’’

The PM was invited by Indian PM Narendra Modi to attend the SCO-CHS in his capacity as the current Chair of the SCO.

The SCO is a political and security union of countries spanning much of Eurasia, including China, India and Russia. This year, the SCO CHS will also welcome Iran as a new member of the organisation, the foreign ministry said.