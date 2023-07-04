BAFL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.31%)
BIPL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.87%)
CNERGY 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
DFML 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
DGKC 55.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.11%)
FCCL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
GGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.85%)
HBL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.15%)
HUBC 77.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.59%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.94%)
MLCF 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.99%)
OGDC 85.56 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.04%)
PAEL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.19%)
PIBTL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.02%)
PIOC 91.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.55%)
PPL 66.69 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (4.89%)
PRL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.9%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.96%)
SNGP 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.13%)
SSGC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.98%)
TPLP 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TRG 99.32 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.28%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
BR100 4,395 Increased By 6.8 (0.16%)
BR30 15,363 Increased By 129 (0.85%)
KSE100 43,791 Decreased By -108.3 (-0.25%)
KSE30 15,589 Increased By 18.8 (0.12%)
Jul 04, 2023
Japan's Nikkei pulls back from 33-year high on profit taking

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2023

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as investors took profits after the benchmark index closed at a 33-year high in the previous session, while a market holiday in the U.S. added to the cautious mood.

The Nikkei closed down 0.98% at 33,422.52, after ending at 33,753.33, its highest close since March 1990, on Monday.

Of its 225 components, 150 fell, 73 rose and two were flat.

Drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo tumbled nearly 15% to lead Nikkei decliners by a wide margin, after a trial of an experimental cancer drug developed with AstraZeneca disappointed investors.

Japan’s Nikkei ends at 33-year high as BOJ’s tankan survey signals recovery

Almost every Nikkei sector fell, led by a 3.43% slide in healthcare. Financials, however, jumped 1.69%, tracking gains in U.S. peers overnight as they raised dividends after sailing through annual stress tests. Consumer cyclicals were flat.

Japan’s broader Topix index declined 0.62% to 2,306.37.

“In terms of the Nikkei’s decline today, with U.S. markets on holiday, it’s hard to expect investors to proactively take on new positions,” said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

“Considering too that the Nikkei closed at a new high yesterday, profit-taking selling is leading today’s market moves.”

Daiichi Sankyo’s peers Astellas Pharma and Chugai Pharmaceutical slid 2.84% and 2.59%, respectively.

Robot maker Fanuc fell 2.78%. Home appliance maker Daikin Industries slipped 2.56%.

At the other end, insurer T&D Holdings ended as the Nikkei’s top gainer with a 3.97% advance.

Resona Holdings was the top performing bank, rallying 3.88%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group gained 3.59% and Mizuho Financial added 3.43%.

Rakuten Group finished up 3.63%, paring earlier gains of more than 6%. The online retailer slumped to a 14-year low last week.

Nikkei Japan's Nikkei share

