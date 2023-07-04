IMF deal to support macroeconomic stability: Moody’s

ISLAMABAD: Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s), Monday, said that Pakistan’s new deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will support macroeconomic stability.

In a statement, Moody’s said that in the longer term, Pakistan needs to implement reforms including revenue-raising measures, whereas, in the near term the economy will remain subdued.

The statement said that high interest rates and inflation will constrain government spending, as well as, business investment, adding that the approval of the stand-by arrangement (SBA) will moderately improve government liquidity. It highlighted that the financing from the IMF will open up support from other bilateral and multilateral partners. However, Pakistan’s external debt repayment will remain high in the current fiscal year (FY24).

Grace Lim, analyst at Moody’s Investor Service, also said that it is still uncertain that Pakistan will be able to secure full $3 billion financing from the IMF.

Questions remain over the government’s revenue-raising measures as the country goes into elections due in October 2023. Pakistan needs a long-term external-financing plan to meet its large financing needs in the next few years, it added.

It also said that Pakistan’s ability to secure loans on an ongoing basis over the long term will be severely constrained until a new program with the IMF is agreed. The new programme will only be agreed upon after the elections and negotiations in this regard are likely to be lengthy.

