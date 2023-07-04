LHC withdraws stay order against election of PCB chairman

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday withdrew its stay order against the election of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

Last week, the LHC had stayed the election of PCB chairman and sought replies from the federal government and other respondents in two identical petitions before two separate benches.

During the hearing, the PCB lawyer said several petitions against the PCB elections were pending with Justice Shahid Karim, adding that the judge had not issued any verdict. He said it would be appropriate to consolidate all the identical petitions before one judge to avoid complex decisions.

The court after hearing both the sides at length vacated the stay order and sent the petition to Chief Justice asking him to consolidate all the petitions against the election of the PCB Chairman.

The petitioner further contended that the PCB election commissioner unlawfully dissolved the board of governors which was lawfully established by the management committee of the cricket governing body.

He said the election commission unlawfully constituted a new board of governors only to engineer the election of PCB chief. He pleaded the court to declare the election commissioner’s action as illegal.

The elections for the new PCB chairman were scheduled for June 27 after chief of the interim management committee Najam Sethi stepped down. An interim management committee member, Gul Muhammad Kakar, had challenged the elections before the Balochistan High Court.

